Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Frankfurt
06.10.23
08:02 Uhr
24,370 Euro
+0,120
+0,49 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2023 | 11:06
Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2023

  • Net asset value on September 30, 2023, was SEK 134.7 billion, or SEK 312 per share. During the first nine months, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 19 per share.

  • The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 5% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

  • During the first nine months of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.0 billion, of which SEK 0.8 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.6 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.4 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.
202320222022
Sept 30Sept 30Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M134 663107 466126 477
Net asset value per share, SEK312249293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK288.60223.30253.00
Debt-equities ratio5%6%5%
202320222022
SEK MJan - SeptJan - SeptJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK26.10-76.17-32.34
Dividend income6 4185 4795 479
Dividend paid3 1312 9152 915
Equities portfolio:
Purchases2 0492 9153 184
Sales---

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (phone: +46-8-666 64 19, e-mail: ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on October 6, 2023.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
