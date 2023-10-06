Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
6 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 575.944. The highest price paid per share was 579.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 570.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,533,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,524,076. Rightmove holds 11,996,823 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1230
572.40
08:10:00
852
573.60
08:17:00
461
573.60
08:17:00
1135
574.60
08:20:02
40
573.80
08:35:04
1258
573.80
08:35:04
1399
573.20
08:37:19
1187
574.00
08:40:34
201
573.40
08:48:57
1162
573.40
08:48:57
1302
572.40
09:02:32
1164
572.00
09:03:53
1214
572.00
09:07:17
1144
571.40
09:13:54
1340
571.60
09:21:21
666
570.60
09:33:55
720
570.60
09:33:55
1174
571.20
09:45:15
505
571.00
09:57:01
700
571.00
09:57:01
1252
571.80
09:58:08
340
571.80
10:02:42
828
571.80
10:02:42
1205
573.60
10:19:05
423
573.80
10:19:05
750
573.80
10:19:05
1646
576.60
10:26:19
549
576.60
10:26:27
446
576.60
10:26:27
243
576.60
10:26:27
1212
576.60
10:28:59
1279
577.60
10:32:27
1433
577.60
10:32:27
1174
577.40
10:32:27
1261
577.40
10:44:57
1305
577.20
10:50:19
1289
577.80
11:04:26
702
578.20
11:17:46
434
578.20
11:17:46
1191
577.40
11:30:42
1298
577.80
11:48:21
1391
578.00
12:00:27
356
577.60
12:15:12
842
577.60
12:15:12
175
577.60
12:15:12
1190
578.00
12:22:34
1386
577.00
12:30:13
1183
576.40
12:37:45
182
576.80
12:41:46
948
576.80
12:42:03
676
576.60
12:49:29
576
576.60
12:49:29
1274
577.40
12:52:35
1135
578.00
13:00:37
188
579.00
13:06:00
1057
579.00
13:06:00
1396
578.60
13:09:49
209
579.00
13:19:25
1129
579.00
13:19:25
1306
578.60
13:25:22
1154
578.40
13:27:52
1154
578.40
13:30:01
1298
578.20
13:30:04
1387
575.60
13:32:23
227
574.80
13:32:35
941
574.80
13:32:35
1207
574.20
13:34:15
1382
574.00
13:34:22
1369
575.40
13:38:45
501
576.60
13:42:00
648
576.60
13:42:00
1291
575.60
13:46:02
1280
574.40
13:48:23
1278
572.80
13:52:25
1307
574.00
13:59:23
1314
574.60
14:04:41
754
574.60
14:09:22
644
574.60
14:09:22
1206
575.80
14:20:25
1134
576.00
14:23:20
1298
575.60
14:28:01
750
575.60
14:30:46
1330
576.40
14:31:54
58
576.40
14:31:54
1180
576.80
14:35:27
1309
576.60
14:37:35
1171
576.60
14:44:36
1148
576.60
14:44:36
1125
577.60
14:47:24
481
577.40
14:49:15
663
577.40
14:49:15
1342
576.00
14:52:02
413
575.60
14:56:00
859
575.60
14:56:00
1186
575.40
15:00:02
1335
575.40
15:01:32
91
574.60
15:03:31
577
574.60
15:03:31
577
574.60
15:03:31
1323
574.40
15:06:59
671
574.60
15:14:03
141
574.60
15:14:03
500
574.60
15:14:03
1338
574.40
15:14:43
1196
574.60
15:20:01
1380
575.80
15:27:39
1399
576.60
15:34:23
1353
576.60
15:34:23
1175
577.40
15:39:35
1149
577.20
15:40:01
195
577.40
15:42:48
927
577.40
15:42:48
1268
577.60
15:48:38
397
577.60
15:51:53
987
577.60
15:51:53
1187
577.80
15:56:10
1123
578.20
16:01:24
1174
578.20
16:01:24
1197
579.00
16:05:20
1233
579.00
16:09:31
1146
578.80
16:10:38
74
578.40
16:14:07
1200
578.40
16:14:07
1256
578.60
16:15:44
577
578.60
16:19:04
1397
578.80
16:21:32
584
578.60
16:22:32
269
578.60
16:22:32
102
578.60
16:22:32