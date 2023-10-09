Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, announced an increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

An additional contribution of 50,000 euros was made on October 6th, 2023, under the liquidity contract implemented since March 22, 2022. Therefore, the updated resources allocated to the liquidity account are:

250,000 euros

It is recalled that as of September 29th, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

20,238 shares of MaaT Pharma

12,244.51

The execution of the liquidity contract could be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. As a reminder, the liquidity contract may be terminated:

at any time by MaaT Pharma without notice

at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice

without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market

The implementation of this liquidity agreement, pursuant to the renewed authorization granted by the resolutions 20 21 of the General Meeting held on June 19, 2023, has been carried out in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more particularly to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, discontinuing or modifying its conditions of admission, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

