Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.23
09:30 Uhr
6,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6506,80018:13
6,7006,75017:36
PR Newswire
09.10.2023 | 18:12
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 575.247. The highest price paid per share was 579.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 573.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,650,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,480,721. Rightmove holds 11,923,178 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

280

579.00

08:07:05

1256

578.60

08:09:27

1310

578.20

08:09:27

122

577.00

08:12:51

707

577.00

08:12:51

305

577.00

08:12:51

1313

574.00

08:20:37

820

574.00

08:20:37

385

574.00

08:20:37

1306

574.00

08:40:45

1306

574.00

08:40:45

1333

573.80

08:40:51

1171

573.80

08:45:16

1280

576.00

08:51:12

1146

575.40

08:58:27

1200

575.20

09:01:23

189

575.20

09:01:23

103

575.00

09:08:05

1189

575.00

09:08:05

1256

575.40

09:17:29

1378

575.80

09:20:03

1019

574.80

09:29:08

140

574.80

09:29:08

1275

575.60

09:35:00

750

576.60

09:44:31

561

576.60

09:44:31

719

577.40

10:00:33

504

577.40

10:00:33

747

577.20

10:01:20

571

577.20

10:01:20

1131

577.80

10:06:39

1285

578.80

10:16:55

1282

578.60

10:19:59

1298

579.20

10:29:33

1138

578.80

10:38:47

1297

578.00

10:42:37

731

577.20

10:52:54

604

577.20

10:52:54

671

577.20

11:04:05

662

577.20

11:04:05

1163

577.20

11:12:37

748

577.00

11:14:42

553

577.00

11:14:42

1364

576.00

11:24:30

1260

575.00

11:34:38

1209

574.80

11:49:12

145

574.80

11:49:12

1389

574.80

11:54:00

1234

573.80

12:02:53

1217

574.80

12:17:25

1340

574.60

12:24:39

1302

574.40

12:44:40

1158

574.60

12:51:45

1316

574.60

12:56:09

1333

574.20

13:03:16

468

575.20

13:17:08

770

575.20

13:17:08

750

575.20

13:17:08

299

575.20

13:17:08

276

575.20

13:17:08

1377

574.20

13:28:46

1157

574.00

13:34:15

1396

575.00

13:36:47

1209

574.40

13:38:26

159

573.80

13:49:15

726

574.40

13:51:14

634

574.40

13:51:14

1383

574.40

13:51:14

1127

574.00

13:56:45

1345

573.40

14:07:29

750

573.20

14:07:57

600

573.20

14:07:57

1353

573.60

14:15:50

565

574.20

14:21:55

833

574.20

14:21:55

1286

574.60

14:29:37

1225

575.40

14:31:01

1342

575.60

14:32:09

1246

574.40

14:34:59

1139

574.80

14:40:56

1340

574.80

14:40:56

1380

575.80

14:45:44

1237

575.40

14:46:22

293

576.20

14:51:05

1055

576.20

14:51:05

47

576.00

14:53:17

829

576.00

14:53:17

395

576.00

14:53:17

575

575.40

14:57:06

601

575.40

14:57:06

1250

576.00

15:00:42

572

575.00

15:02:44

742

575.00

15:02:44

1232

574.00

15:04:39

807

574.00

15:11:34

523

574.00

15:11:34

406

574.00

15:11:34

904

574.00

15:11:34

1195

574.20

15:18:33

1329

574.20

15:20:10

547

574.60

15:27:28

680

574.60

15:27:28

504

574.40

15:27:28

143

574.40

15:27:28

723

574.40

15:27:28

1329

574.80

15:32:34

1200

574.40

15:35:40

120

574.40

15:35:40

365

574.60

15:38:19

968

574.60

15:38:19

1336

575.20

15:45:29

907

575.00

15:48:00

1141

574.80

15:48:41

36

574.80

15:48:41

1319

574.60

15:51:17

1218

574.60

15:56:05

1624

574.80

16:03:42

291

574.80

16:03:42

732

574.60

16:05:19

536

574.60

16:05:19

1369

574.40

16:06:26

1371

574.40

16:10:45

1227

575.00

16:12:50

135

574.80

16:14:58

399

574.80

16:14:58

594

574.80

16:14:58

672

574.80

16:18:09

491

574.80

16:18:09

466

574.80

16:20:18

706

574.80

16:20:18

1228

575.00

16:22:34

25

575.00

16:22:34


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.