Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
9 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 575.247. The highest price paid per share was 579.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 573.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,650,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,480,721. Rightmove holds 11,923,178 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
280
579.00
08:07:05
1256
578.60
08:09:27
1310
578.20
08:09:27
122
577.00
08:12:51
707
577.00
08:12:51
305
577.00
08:12:51
1313
574.00
08:20:37
820
574.00
08:20:37
385
574.00
08:20:37
1306
574.00
08:40:45
1306
574.00
08:40:45
1333
573.80
08:40:51
1171
573.80
08:45:16
|
1280
576.00
08:51:12
1146
575.40
08:58:27
1200
575.20
09:01:23
189
575.20
09:01:23
103
575.00
09:08:05
1189
575.00
09:08:05
1256
575.40
09:17:29
1378
575.80
09:20:03
1019
574.80
09:29:08
140
574.80
09:29:08
1275
575.60
09:35:00
750
576.60
09:44:31
561
576.60
09:44:31
719
577.40
10:00:33
504
577.40
10:00:33
747
577.20
10:01:20
571
577.20
10:01:20
1131
577.80
10:06:39
1285
578.80
10:16:55
1282
578.60
10:19:59
1298
579.20
10:29:33
1138
578.80
10:38:47
1297
578.00
10:42:37
731
577.20
10:52:54
604
577.20
10:52:54
671
577.20
11:04:05
662
577.20
11:04:05
1163
577.20
11:12:37
748
577.00
11:14:42
553
577.00
11:14:42
1364
576.00
11:24:30
1260
575.00
11:34:38
1209
574.80
11:49:12
145
574.80
11:49:12
1389
574.80
11:54:00
1234
573.80
12:02:53
1217
574.80
12:17:25
1340
574.60
12:24:39
1302
574.40
12:44:40
1158
574.60
12:51:45
1316
574.60
12:56:09
1333
574.20
13:03:16
468
575.20
13:17:08
770
575.20
13:17:08
750
575.20
13:17:08
299
575.20
13:17:08
276
575.20
13:17:08
1377
574.20
13:28:46
1157
574.00
13:34:15
1396
575.00
13:36:47
1209
574.40
13:38:26
159
573.80
13:49:15
726
574.40
13:51:14
634
574.40
13:51:14
1383
574.40
13:51:14
1127
574.00
13:56:45
1345
573.40
14:07:29
750
573.20
14:07:57
600
573.20
14:07:57
1353
573.60
14:15:50
565
574.20
14:21:55
833
574.20
14:21:55
1286
574.60
14:29:37
1225
575.40
14:31:01
1342
575.60
14:32:09
1246
574.40
14:34:59
1139
574.80
14:40:56
1340
574.80
14:40:56
1380
575.80
14:45:44
1237
575.40
14:46:22
293
576.20
14:51:05
1055
576.20
14:51:05
47
576.00
14:53:17
829
576.00
14:53:17
395
576.00
14:53:17
575
575.40
14:57:06
601
575.40
14:57:06
1250
576.00
15:00:42
572
575.00
15:02:44
742
575.00
15:02:44
1232
574.00
15:04:39
807
574.00
15:11:34
523
574.00
15:11:34
406
574.00
15:11:34
904
574.00
15:11:34
1195
574.20
15:18:33
1329
574.20
15:20:10
547
574.60
15:27:28
680
574.60
15:27:28
504
574.40
15:27:28
143
574.40
15:27:28
723
574.40
15:27:28
1329
574.80
15:32:34
1200
574.40
15:35:40
120
574.40
15:35:40
365
574.60
15:38:19
968
574.60
15:38:19
1336
575.20
15:45:29
907
575.00
15:48:00
1141
574.80
15:48:41
36
574.80
15:48:41
1319
574.60
15:51:17
1218
574.60
15:56:05
1624
574.80
16:03:42
291
574.80
16:03:42
732
574.60
16:05:19
536
574.60
16:05:19
1369
574.40
16:06:26
1371
574.40
16:10:45
1227
575.00
16:12:50
135
574.80
16:14:58
399
574.80
16:14:58
594
574.80
16:14:58
672
574.80
16:18:09
491
574.80
16:18:09
466
574.80
16:20:18
706
574.80
16:20:18
1228
575.00
16:22:34
25
575.00
16:22:34