

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported fourth quarter sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $74.1 million, an increase of 5.6% year over year. Nightclubs sales totaled $60.5 million, an increase of 7.5% year-over-year. Bombshells sales totaled $13.6 million compared to $13.9 million, last year.



Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, said: 'The sales increase primarily reflected the benefit of acquisitions. This was partially offset by the continued effect of vacation travel and the Texas heat in July-August. But the situation began to improve in September.'



