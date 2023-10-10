Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071
Southern Company: Southern Power Acquires Solar Facilities in Texas and Wyoming as Part of Growing Renewable Fleet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Southern Company / Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, recently acquired two solar facilities, continuing the growth of the company's clean generating assets and increasing its overall portfolio to more than 2,740 MW of solar generation.

The acquisition of the 200-megawatt Millers Branch Solar Facility in Haskell County, Texas, and the 150-megawatt South Cheyenne Solar Facility in Wyoming, is part of Southern Power's overall 5,280 MW renewable fleet, which now consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities operating or under construction.

"These two acquisitions represent a significant milestone for Southern Power as we are entering these projects with expansion opportunities," said Southern Power President Robin Boren. "The Millers Branch and South Cheyene facilities enhance our solar portfolio and exemplify our commitment to the continued growth of Southern Power as we build the future of energy."

The two investments come as Southern Company's overall portfolio of renewable energy solutions continues to grow. As we continue to make progress toward our goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, Southern Company expects to have approximately 20,000 MWs of renewable capacity by 2030.

The solar projects align with Southern Power's overall business strategy of strengthening its wholesale business by acquiring and developing generating assets that are covered by long-term contracts with creditworthy counterparties.

Millers Branch is expected to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2025. Once operational, the electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which uses the renewable energy certificates to drive progress toward its net zero-by-2050 commitment.

Construction of the South Cheyenne Solar Facility, Southern Power's first solar facility in the state, is currently underway. The project was developed by Qcells USA, which is also providing the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, as well as serving as the module supplier, is expected to achieve commercial operation in the first quarter of 2024.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791730/southern-power-acquires-solar-facilities-in-texas-and-wyoming-as-part-of-growing-renewable-fleet

