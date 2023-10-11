Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023

WKN: A1JGAJ | ISIN: FR0011027135 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.10.23
11:18 Uhr
16,575 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,55016,60011:19
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 08:31
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patrimoine & Commerce: Q3 2023 Results +6,1% In Gross Rental Income At Eur37.4m

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2023 RESULTS +6,1% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR37.4M 

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2023 RESULTS +6,1% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR37.4M 
11-Oct-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Q3 2023 RESULTS 
+6,1% in gross rental income at EUR37.4m 
 
 
Paris, October 11, 2023 
 
The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 37.4 million of euros for the 
first nine months of 2023, an increase of +6.1% compared to 2022: 
GROSS RENTAL INCOME 
 
in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/2023 30/09/2022 Var. Var. % 
Like-for-like Perimeter     33.1    31.8    +1.3 +4.2% 
Acquisitions           3.1    1.9    +1.2 n/a 
Disposals            -     1.4    (1.4) n/a 
Properties under restructuring  1.2    0.2    +1.0 n/a 
Gross rental income       37.4    35.3    +2.1 +6.1%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +4.2%, due to the contractual indexation of rents and the decrease in theamortization of Covid-19 rent free periods,

-- The full year contribution of the restructuration of an asset in Martinique, delivered in 2022, and thedelivery of the restructuring works of the shopping mall of Ville-du-Bois in 2023

-- A net negative impact of -0.2 million euros on acquisitions and disposals

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « Patrimoine & Commerce recorded in the third quarter of 2023 an increase of +6.1% of gross rental income, as a result of dynamic portfolio management. We are confident in the fundamentals and the resilience of our business model, and we intend to strengthen our position as the leader in low-cost retail parks in France».

Agenda

February 22, 2024 2023 Full-Year Results

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 528,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE KEIMA Communication 
Eric DUVAL 
            Emmanuel DOVERGNE 
Managing Director 
            +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63 
+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 
            emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Q3 2023 RESULTS +6,1% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR37.4M 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
         45 avenue Georges Mandel 
         75016 PARIS 
         France 
Phone:      +33146994762 
E-mail:     contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:    https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011027135 
Euronext Ticker: PAT 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1745719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1745719 11-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.