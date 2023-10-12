Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
12.10.23
08:05 Uhr
2,045 Euro
-0,005
-0,24 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.10.2023 | 08:31
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Notice of Interim Results announcement 
12-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 October 2023 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Notice of Interim Results announcement 
 
Halfords Group plc, ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling services and 
products, today issues an update regarding the timing of the publication of its interim results for the 26 weeks ending 
29 September 2023. 
 
The Group will now announce its results on Wednesday 29 November 2023, rather than the previously announced date of 
Wednesday 22 November 2023. 
 
Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer 
Neil Ferris, Group Finance Controller 
Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations                          +44 (0) 7483 457 415 
 
 
Media (Powerscourt)                                   +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening                                       halfords@powerscourt-group.com 
 
Nick Hayns 
Elizabeth Kittle

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 393 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 643 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 264 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National), 479 commercial vans and 5 HME Cycling vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 277439 
EQS News ID:  1746571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
