Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement for DiviTum TKa with World Re-known Cancer Clinic

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces the signing of an agreement providing access to DiviTum TKa to appropriate patients treated at a leading cancer center in Florida.

This center in Florida is part of a large and well renowned organization that serves all 50 states in US and international representation as well. In total, the organization serves more than 1.3 million patients every year. Florida being the third largest state and represents ~6,5 percent of the US population.

This organization already has a research collaboration with Biovica, resulting in several clinical trials that have been performed.

"We are thrilled to execute this hospital agreement with a well-regarded institution. This cancer center is recognized by patients nationwide for its important role in cancer treatment. The adoption of DiviTum TKa by this entity equips medical oncologists with a valuable tool for the management of breast cancer patients," said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

