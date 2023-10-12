ENEA and Enel have developed an 'algovoltaic' system to cultivate high-value microalgae, ranging from €100 ($106.19)/kg to €600/kg for pharmaceutical uses or cosmetic purposes. This is possible due to the integration of a fully automated cultivation system with a 7 kW solar array.From pv magazine Italy Italian research agency ENEA and Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian utility Enel, have developed a PV system that could be used in combination with the production of microalgae for food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical use. "The algovoltaic plant, just completed at the ENEA Research ...

