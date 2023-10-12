Presentation of the latest results on glenzocimab in Stroke patients

Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, announced today that it participates in the 15th World Stroke Congress (WSC) on October 10 -12, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

The 15th World Stroke Congress (WSC 2023), organized by The World Stroke Organization and the Canadian Stroke Consortium, is the international leading conference on Stroke Research and publication of major clinical trial data. This 3-day congress brings together international opinion leaders to discuss the latest advances in stroke care.

At this international conference, the Company presented three communications on glenzocimab clinical development

1) Oral Presentation, by Pr Carlos Molina, MD, Spain

"Glenzocimab treatment on top of thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy in elderly patients is associated with a favorable outcome at 24 hours and 90 days." ByCarlos Molina et al. Abstract 1927. Oct 10th, 2023.

This communication underlines the potential of glenzocimab treatment for yielding a favorable outcome for those stroke patients from the ACTIMIS study, aged over 65 years and treated by mechanical thrombectomy, that represent a real therapeutic challenge in acute ischemic stroke. On this elderly patient's subpopulation treated with glenzocimab, a 4-fold reduction of mRS 4-6 (i.e., death and severe disability) was observed, as well as an increase in the percentage of patients presenting with mRS 0-2 (i.e., favorable outcome without any assistance) compared to placebo (standard of care alone).

2) E-Poster Presentation, by Dr James Grotta, MD, USA:

"ACTISAVE: glenzocimab efficacy study in ischemic stroke a blinded safety data review of the first 100 patients recruited." By Martin Koehrmann et al. Abstract 2211. Oct 12th, 2023.

This e-poster presents the design of the phase 2/3 ACTISAVE study and the blind safety data from the first 100 patients included.

3) e-Poster Viewing, by Adeline Meilhoc, PsyD, France

"Identifying best responders to glenzocimab in Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) with Artificial Intelligence (AI): an ACTIMIS sub-analysis." By Adeline Meilhoc et al. Abstract 2124.

This sub-analysis of ACTIMIS study using Artificial Intelligence allowed the identification of several groups of glenzocimab best responding patients.

Sophie BINAY, General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "These three presentations delivered at this world leading conference for stroke research underline the significant role played by Acticor Biotech in this ecosystem, as well as the urgent need for new innovative treatments in stroke. We are now looking forward to the final clinical results of our phase 2/3 ACTISAVE study for the treatment of stroke, which are expected as early as in the second quarter of 2024."

About WSO and WSC:

The World Stroke Organization (WSO) has a mission to reduce the global burden of stroke through prevention, treatment and long-term care. WSO is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a non-governmental organization for official relations.

The World Stroke Organization is the only global body solely focused on stroke.

It was established in October 2006 through the merger of the International Stroke Society and the World Stroke Federation with the purpose of ensuring a life free from stroke. With around 4000 individual and 90 society members spanning every global region, WSO represents over 55,000 stroke specialists in clinical, research and community settings.

The 15th World Stroke Congress (WSC 2023) held in Toronto from October 10-12, 2023, is organized by The World Stroke Organization and the Canadian Stroke Consortium with accessible online components.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 400 patients, with clinical results expected in Q2 2024.

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012040468/en/

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

General Manager and founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

Sophie BINAY, PhD

Chief Operating Officer and

Scientific Director

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN Quentin MASSÉ

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Arthur ROUILLÉ

Media Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15