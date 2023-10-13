Alkermes: Take Time During Mental Health Awareness Week To Review These Resources

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / Mental Health conditions among adults are on the rise across the country, which makes mental health screening more important than ever. Check out this helpful tool from Mental Health America that may help determine if you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition. https://lnkd.in/g53j4Ut

