Freitag, 13.10.2023
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
13.10.23
08:08 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,100
-1,47 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7506,90019:23
6,7506,85019:23
PR Newswire
13.10.2023 | 18:42
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

13 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 591.103p. The highest price paid per share was 597.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 585.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,115,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,090,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

275

594.40

08:14:34

872

594.40

08:20:49

351

594.40

08:20:49

1143

594.80

08:23:22

633

595.20

08:26:09

622

595.20

08:26:09

1179

595.80

08:32:23

1308

595.00

08:33:22

1118

595.20

08:44:16

1108

594.80

08:47:07

554

594.40

08:52:33

550

594.40

08:52:33

59

594.40

08:52:33

1307

594.60

08:57:35

729

595.00

08:59:47

246

594.80

09:03:45

946

594.80

09:03:45

1288

597.20

09:16:55

1343

597.20

09:17:27

1214

597.00

09:17:31

1221

595.20

09:22:58

1336

595.00

09:33:27

39

595.00

09:33:27

1375

592.80

09:41:55

1343

593.60

09:50:34

334

593.40

10:01:59

981

593.40

10:01:59

1196

594.00

10:13:48

1179

593.80

10:22:10

1148

594.00

10:26:44

113

594.00

10:26:44

1224

594.00

10:38:33

1327

593.40

10:46:18

451

593.40

10:52:06

875

593.40

10:52:06

1185

592.80

10:59:04

1198

593.60

11:05:13

1205

593.60

11:06:45

550

593.40

11:07:35

149

593.40

11:07:35

415

593.40

11:07:35

1255

592.60

11:18:36

1100

591.40

11:26:56

74

591.40

11:26:56

1100

591.40

11:31:26

1299

592.40

11:40:09

523

591.20

11:48:37

790

591.20

11:48:37

87

592.00

11:59:08

1100

592.00

11:59:08

42

592.00

11:59:08

1100

591.40

12:02:48

170

591.40

12:02:48

756

590.80

12:06:02

603

590.80

12:06:02

594

591.20

12:20:54

546

591.20

12:20:54

406

590.60

12:39:13

858

590.60

12:39:13

1095

591.00

12:41:15

109

591.00

12:41:15

1175

591.60

12:49:31

1331

590.80

12:51:59

1264

590.60

13:03:28

454

591.00

13:11:58

885

591.00

13:11:58

1349

589.60

13:22:33

295

589.80

13:28:57

805

589.80

13:28:57

1370

592.00

13:39:23

1239

591.80

13:40:22

413

591.80

13:40:22

425

592.60

13:48:42

174

592.60

13:48:42

555

592.60

13:48:42

554

592.60

13:48:42

149

592.60

13:48:42

1112

592.80

13:50:19

135

592.80

13:50:19

1374

594.00

14:02:05

1255

593.60

14:02:19

293

592.80

14:08:50

1362

593.40

14:11:15

922

594.00

14:18:12

201

594.00

14:18:12

1357

593.80

14:19:28

700

592.40

14:24:13

408

592.40

14:24:13

1248

590.60

14:28:40

758

590.60

14:31:01

364

590.60

14:31:01

512

590.40

14:33:10

699

590.40

14:33:10

1292

589.80

14:35:20

18

589.80

14:35:20

1000

589.80

14:40:34

554

590.60

14:42:00

137

590.60

14:42:00

1099

590.40

14:43:18

193

590.40

14:43:18

99

590.40

14:44:52

1100

590.40

14:44:52

136

590.40

14:44:52

1203

589.20

14:47:24

1250

588.40

14:51:04

1230

588.40

14:54:25

339

588.20

14:57:32

1022

588.20

14:57:32

1100

587.40

15:00:26

100

587.40

15:00:26

1298

588.00

15:03:12

1345

587.40

15:04:49

1270

586.60

15:07:38

1357

586.60

15:11:44

1115

586.80

15:17:43

700

586.80

15:17:43

414

586.80

15:17:43

1148

588.00

15:21:35

1278

588.20

15:24:42

554

587.60

15:28:23

1282

587.40

15:30:55

1131

588.20

15:35:06

1255

588.20

15:40:07

1190

588.60

15:44:45

700

588.60

15:46:49

1333

588.00

15:48:48

945

585.60

15:55:00

11

585.60

15:55:00

385

585.60

15:55:00

1234

585.80

15:57:45

72

585.80

15:57:45

1275

585.40

16:01:21

1160

585.20

16:05:24

1378

586.40

16:10:01

1358

586.00

16:10:18

1276

586.20

16:14:50

1151

586.40

16:19:11

1186

586.00

16:20:14

894

585.80

16:23:02


© 2023 PR Newswire
