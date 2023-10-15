Agrana: Agrana, the international fruit, starch and sugar group, generated revenue of € 1,959.5 million in the first half of the 2023|24 financial year, an increase of 9.3% year-on-year (H1 prior year: € 1,792.3 million). Operating profit (EBIT) jumped to € 110.9 million (H1 prior year: € 11.1 million*). "Agrana has adjusted well to the new market dynamics, particularly in raw material and energy prices. This is reflected in a good performance in the first half of the year. Especially the Fruit segment - where business was very good in fruit preparations for the food service industry and in the fruit juice concentrate activities - and the Sugar segment, with strong summer demand from the beverage industry, performed well," emphasises Agrana ...

