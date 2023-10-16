ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - SEPTEMBER 2023

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

ROCHE BOBOIS NAMED A FINALIST IN THE 2023 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL TROPHIES, IN PARIS

Roche Bobois was named a finalist in the "Protection of the environment" category at the award ceremony of the 2023 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Trophies, held on 25th September 2023. Championed by the United Nations and adopted by 193 countries, the 17 SDGs represent an action plan for peace, humanity, the planet and prosperity. The aim of the Sustainable Development Goals Awards is to recognise companies that have developed the most innovative initiatives in support of these goals.

Being a finalist is a recognition for the quality and ambition of Roche Bobois commitment to sustainable development, with the eco-design of its products at the heart of its environmental strategy.

OPENING OF ROCHE BOBOIS IN NAPLES, FLORIDA (DIRECTLY-OWNED STORES)

Roche Bobois is continuing to expand in the United States, opening a second store on the West Coast of Florida. After Sarasota, the brand is now present in Naples, a city known for its luxury boutiques, art galleries and golf courses. This opening brings to 42 the total number of Roche Bobois stores in the US-Canada region, among which 37 of directly-owned stores.

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS IN CRANS MONTANA, SWITZERLAND

Roche Bobois is pleased to be a partner of the Omega European Masters 2023, a prestigious world-class golf competition held in the exceptional setting of the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Roche Bobois had the pleasure of fitting out several areas on the course, giving the brand exclusive exposure to an international audience.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (including Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2022 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2022 amounted to €408.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

