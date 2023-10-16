Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Dow Jones News
16.10.2023 | 08:31
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 
16-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 October 2023 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Update on Tawke PSC 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working 
interest), has today issued an update on licence activity. 
 
Gross production from the Tawke licence in Q3 2023 totalled 25,984 bopd. 
 
Production was shutdown following the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline on 25 March 2023. The Tawke field was 
reopened on 18 July and production has since ramped up, with the contractor share of crude oil from the field during 
the quarter sold to local buyers with payments received directly in advance. No crude oil was delivered to the 
Kurdistan Regional Government for export by pipeline through Türkiye. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 278086 
EQS News ID:  1749091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
