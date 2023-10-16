DJ Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 16-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 October 2023 Genel Energy plc Update on Tawke PSC Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), has today issued an update on licence activity. Gross production from the Tawke licence in Q3 2023 totalled 25,984 bopd. Production was shutdown following the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline on 25 March 2023. The Tawke field was reopened on 18 July and production has since ramped up, with the contractor share of crude oil from the field during the quarter sold to local buyers with payments received directly in advance. No crude oil was delivered to the Kurdistan Regional Government for export by pipeline through Türkiye. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

