Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Tradegate
02.04.24
09:01 Uhr
0,992 Euro
+0,016
+1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.04.2024 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate change 
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 April 2024 
 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Directorate change 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that Sir Michael Fallon has indicated his intention to retire 
from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2024. 
 
Sir Michael Fallon has served more than four years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chair, Senior Independent 
Director, Chair of the International Relations Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination 
Committee. 
 
The Board recognises that following the retirement of Sir Michael Fallon from the Board of Directors, under the UK 
Corporate Governance Code, only half of the Board excluding the Chair is considered independent. The Board intends to 
appoint a new Independent Non-Executive Director as soon as practically possible. 
 
David McManus, Chair of Genel Energy, said: 
 
"Sir Michael has been a long-standing member of the Board, and it has been a pleasure to work with him and benefit from 
his exceptional geopolitical knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other 
commitments." 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 312910 
EQS News ID:  1870945 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870945&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
