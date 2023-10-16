Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
16.10.2023 | 09:22
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC GDRs admitted to trading on Astana International Exchange 
16-Oct-2023 / 09:51 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price Group PLC GDRs admitted to trading on Astana International Exchange 
 
16 October 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or 
the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the inclusion of 
its global depositary receipts ("GDRs") on the Official List of Astana International Exchange ("AIX"). 
The Group's GDRs will be admitted to trading under the ticker FIXP.Y on 17 October 2023. 
The relevant AIX market notice can be found at https://aix.kz/news-announcements/aix-market-notices/ and the Prospectus 
- on the Company's webpage on the AIX website. 
The Group has no plans to issue new shares in connection with the AIX listing and intends to keep both listings on the 
London Stock Exchange and Moscow Exchange, which it has had since March 2021. 
Fix Price reiterates its commitment to act in the best interests of all shareholders and investors, and believes that 
the listing on AIX will help diversify its shareholder base and potentially increase liquidity. 
The AIX Access Guide for Investors is available at https://ir.fix-price.com/upload/AIX Access Guide For Investors.pdf. 
On 9 October 2023, the Company announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 
November 2023 in order to approve its re-domiciliation from Cyprus to Kazakhstan. 
As of 30 September 2023, the Company operated 262 stores and employed c. 1,6 thous. people in Kazakhstan. 
 
 
About AIX 
AIX was formed in 2017 within the framework of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). AIX's shareholders are 
the AIFC Authority, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Silk Road Fund and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading 
platform. The exchange operates within the independent jurisdiction of the AIFC based on the principles of English law, 
thus providing a reliable investment environment. AIX's mission is to develop a thriving capital market in Kazakhstan 
and the wider region by establishing clear and favourable conditions for attracting financing to private and public 
businesses. 
For more information, please visit www.aix.kz. 
About FIX PRICE 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 June 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,039 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking 
approximately 2,000 SKUs across some 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products 
from leading global producers and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2023, the Company was operating 12 
distribution centres covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
              Fix Price Investor Relations          Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts          Elena Mironova                 Ekaterina Goncharova 
              ir@fix-price.com                pr@fix-price.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  278087 
EQS News ID:  1749117 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
