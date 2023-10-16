

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV), an independent software platform, announced on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Tanya Adreev-Kaspin will be leaving the company to explore other opportunities.



Anthony Callini has been named the new finance chief of the company, effective today.



Callini has over 20 years of financial experience at growth-oriented private and public technology companies and was the CFO of companies like iZotope, and Monotype.



The company also reported preliminary revenue of around $36 million for the third quarter. This is slightly higher than the high end of its earlier guidance of $33 million to $35 million.



On Friday, Innovid shares closed at $1 down 1.96% on the New York Stock Exchange.



