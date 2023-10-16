Chesapeake Gold made a significant gold discovery at its Lucy project, Fury Gold Mines reported results from two additional infill core holes on the Hinge target at its high-grade Eau Claire gold project, and Victoria Gold produced 41,561 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2023. Company overview: Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V More videos about Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://furygoldmines.com/ ISIN: CA36117T1003 , WKN: A2QFEP , FRA: AUN1.F , TSX: FURY.TO , ASX: AUN1 , Valor: 57505885 More videos about Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/fury-gold-mines-ltd/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV