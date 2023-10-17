Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023

WKN: A0JLYL | ISIN: FR0010313486 | Ticker-Symbol: 9S6
Frankfurt
17.10.23
08:04 Uhr
8,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,61 %
Dow Jones News
17.10.2023 | 20:49
Prodware: Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its footprint in the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets

 

Prodware 
Prodware: Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its 
footprint in the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets 
17-Oct-2023 / 20:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Paris, 17 October 2023, 8:00 pm 
 
Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its footprint in 
the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets 
 
 
 
 
Prodware is a leading and major digital transformation enabler. Prodware, in line with its growth strategy, has just 
acquired Protinus, securing and strengthening its market position. 
 
Protinus is a leading company in providing IT Hardware, Software & Services for the public sector in The Netherlands 
and generated more than 295 million euros in revenue in FY2022. 
 
The Company specializes in serving organizations with 5.000+ workspaces active in Central and Local Government, 
Healthcare, Education and Large Enterprises. 
 
Its consistent double-digit annual growth since 2018 highlights the effectiveness of its strategy. Protinus has 
developed its 'Find - Connect - Enhance' business model to bring clients the 'best IT has to offer' using the largest 
IT partner network in the Netherlands through agile agreements and efficiently coordinating this to provide 
comprehensive solutions for its clients. 
 
The position and approach align perfectly with Prodware's growth strategy: 
 
   -- Substantial market share expansion in existing geographic regions, particularly in the Netherlands 
 
   -- Accelerating our presence in the large enterprise and public sector markets, where Protinus is a major 
  player 
   -- The creation of a leading Benelux group 9 months after the acquisition of Westpole in Belgium and 
  Luxembourg 
   -- Building up the Group portfolio with immediate, tangible synergies between Prodware, Westpole, and 
  Protinus 
« Protinus complements our other group companies exceptionally well. This coming together will create substantial value 
for all stakeholders, including employees, clients, and partners, reaffirming our position as a key player in digital 
transformation across Europe." Said Alain Conrard - CEO of Prodware Group. 
 
« Protinus is proud to become part of the Prodware group. We will immediately reap the benefits of the group's presence 
in 14 countries, with access to a diverse clientele and a wealth of expertise. Protinus will, in turn, share with 
Prodware and Westpole, its extensive knowledge in serving large enterprises and organizations in the public sector, 
including its expertise in the field of managed sourcing through a large network of IT partners, enabling the whole 
Group to cater instantly to any IT requirement. This coming together will benefit all the Group» indicated Vincent 
Verbiesen - Managing Director of Protinus 
 
About Protinus 
 
Protinus boasts a clientele that includes Central and Local Government, Healthcare, Education and Large Enterprises. By 
finding and offering the best specialized IT partners in the market, customers are able to instantly cater to any 
internal IT requirement, underscoring once again full-blown IT functional, technical and financial agility. This 
partner network comprises software and hardware manufacturers, integrators, MSPs, and more, to deliver top-tier 
services and the most cutting-edge technological solutions to its customers. Its unique positioning with regards to 
technology vendors and its flexible and scalable agreements, set it apart from its competitors. Protinus is a leading 
hardware, software, XaaS service provider and excels in providing strategic guidance through a comprehensive single 
streamlined contract offering. 
 
For more information go to: www.protinus.nl 
 
About Prodware Group 
 
With more than 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our 
customers around the world. Whether we're implementing ambitious cloud strategies, cybersecurity solutions, developing 
AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications or deploying ERP and CRM solutions, Prodware is always 
at the cutting edge of innovation. Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help 
businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance 
and professional services industries. The Prodware Group includes more than 1800 employees across 14 countries. It 
generated revenues of EUR188M in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI and SME PEA. 
 
For more information go to: http://www.prodware-group.com 
PRODWARE 
Stéphane Conrard 
Directeur financier 
T: 0979 999 000 
investisseurs@prodware.fr 
PRESSE 
Gilles Broquelet 
CAP VALUE 
T: 01 80 81 50 00 
gbroquelet@capvalue.fr 
EURONEXT GROWTH 
ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques 
Prodware est éligible FCPI et au PEA PME- Entreprise responsable, Prodware est adhérent du Global Compact. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PRODWARE - CP PROTINUS - 17.10.2023 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Prodware 
         45 Quai de la Seine 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
ISIN:      FR0010313486 
Euronext Ticker: ALPRO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1751133 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1751133 17-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
