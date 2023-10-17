DJ Prodware: Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its footprint in the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets

Prodware Prodware: Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its footprint in the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets 17-Oct-2023 / 20:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 17 October 2023, 8:00 pm Prodware is ramping up its European expansion with the acquisition of Protinus, further strengthening its footprint in the Large Enterprise and Public Sector markets Prodware is a leading and major digital transformation enabler. Prodware, in line with its growth strategy, has just acquired Protinus, securing and strengthening its market position. Protinus is a leading company in providing IT Hardware, Software & Services for the public sector in The Netherlands and generated more than 295 million euros in revenue in FY2022. The Company specializes in serving organizations with 5.000+ workspaces active in Central and Local Government, Healthcare, Education and Large Enterprises. Its consistent double-digit annual growth since 2018 highlights the effectiveness of its strategy. Protinus has developed its 'Find - Connect - Enhance' business model to bring clients the 'best IT has to offer' using the largest IT partner network in the Netherlands through agile agreements and efficiently coordinating this to provide comprehensive solutions for its clients. The position and approach align perfectly with Prodware's growth strategy: -- Substantial market share expansion in existing geographic regions, particularly in the Netherlands -- Accelerating our presence in the large enterprise and public sector markets, where Protinus is a major player -- The creation of a leading Benelux group 9 months after the acquisition of Westpole in Belgium and Luxembourg -- Building up the Group portfolio with immediate, tangible synergies between Prodware, Westpole, and Protinus « Protinus complements our other group companies exceptionally well. This coming together will create substantial value for all stakeholders, including employees, clients, and partners, reaffirming our position as a key player in digital transformation across Europe." Said Alain Conrard - CEO of Prodware Group. « Protinus is proud to become part of the Prodware group. We will immediately reap the benefits of the group's presence in 14 countries, with access to a diverse clientele and a wealth of expertise. Protinus will, in turn, share with Prodware and Westpole, its extensive knowledge in serving large enterprises and organizations in the public sector, including its expertise in the field of managed sourcing through a large network of IT partners, enabling the whole Group to cater instantly to any IT requirement. This coming together will benefit all the Group» indicated Vincent Verbiesen - Managing Director of Protinus About Protinus Protinus boasts a clientele that includes Central and Local Government, Healthcare, Education and Large Enterprises. By finding and offering the best specialized IT partners in the market, customers are able to instantly cater to any internal IT requirement, underscoring once again full-blown IT functional, technical and financial agility. This partner network comprises software and hardware manufacturers, integrators, MSPs, and more, to deliver top-tier services and the most cutting-edge technological solutions to its customers. Its unique positioning with regards to technology vendors and its flexible and scalable agreements, set it apart from its competitors. Protinus is a leading hardware, software, XaaS service provider and excels in providing strategic guidance through a comprehensive single streamlined contract offering. For more information go to: www.protinus.nl About Prodware Group With more than 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we're implementing ambitious cloud strategies, cybersecurity solutions, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications or deploying ERP and CRM solutions, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation. Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance and professional services industries. The Prodware Group includes more than 1800 employees across 14 countries. It generated revenues of EUR188M in 2022. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI and SME PEA. 