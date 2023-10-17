

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV maker Tesla (TSLA) will recall certain 2021-2023 Model X vehicles, according to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



According to the statement, the vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, 'Light Vehicle Brake Systems.'



If the vehicle fails to display a warning light, the vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.



Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 12, 2023.



The NHSTA said Tesla wasn't aware of any related crashes, injuries, or deaths.



Earlier this year, Tesla recalled 362,758 Model X, Model S, and Model Y vehicles because of reported issues related to its experimental driver-assistance software. The Full Self-Driving Beta system raised safety concerns related to navigating intersections and had trouble responding appropriately to required changes in speed limits. This issue was also fixed via a free over-the-air software update.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken