Landi Renzo, a name synonymous with innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector, signals investors seeking not just financial returns but a stake in the green revolution. In this comprehensive analysis, we explore the intricate landscape of Landi Renzo, a company at the forefront of the green revolution in the automotive industry.
Goldman Sachs estimates that the hydrogen supply chain market will require $5000 billion dollars to reach Net Zero globally and that the total market for hydrogen production will increase by 100% by 2030 to a sum of $250 billion USD and $1000 billion respectively by 2050. These macro trends will reward hydrogen as a fuel in all different forms of transport and thus indirectly also be very beneficial for Landi Renzo.
There are probably large hidden values in a possible separate listing of the subsidiary SAFE & CEC on NASDAQ in the US, which, according to our calculations, could add value of € 86-129 million EUR either in the form of cash or in the form of an value-added securities holding. Safe & CEC currently has revenues of around €86 million EUR annually, if we apply the same valuation as Clean Energy Fuels , which is an equivalent peer, then with an EV / Sales multiple of 3.3 we have a separate market capitalization around €285 million EUR for Safe & CEC, of which 51% of this company is currently owned by Landi Renzo. This possible separate listing individually could therefore mean a possible justified price increase of Landi Renzo of 70-100% against today's share price.
ESGFIRE is an investment company and research firm that focuses on ESG companies with either an environmentally friendly service or product.
