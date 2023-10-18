Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) filed, today, its half-year financial report for the period starting on 1 January 2023 and ending on 30 June 2023, with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The half-year report can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website at: www.orpea-group.com, Publication Financial reports sections.

It is also available at the Company's headquarter, ORPEA, Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 92800 Puteaux.

An English version will soon be available on the Company's website.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

