

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its first quarter Group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue or NGR grew 11% to 179.6 million pounds. On a channel basis, digital NGR was up 7% and venues like-for-like NGR was up 12%.



The Group said the trading environment continues to be challenging with continuing high inflation and interest rates and consumer discretionary expenditure remaining under pressure. However, following a positive performance across businesses in the first quarter, the Group is on track to deliver 2023/24 full year revenue and profit growth in line with expectations.



