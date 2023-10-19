Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
WKN: A1W27D | ISIN: SE0005308558 | Ticker-Symbol: 89P
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:13 Uhr
0,382 Euro
-0,002
-0,52 %
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2023 | 11:46
48 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clavister Holding AB is removed (538/23)

On July 4, 2023, Clavister Holding AB (the "Company") received observation
status with reference to the fact that the chairman of the Company's board of
directors had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. 



On September 25, 2023, the Company issued a press release on resolutions from
the general meeting held the same day, where a new chairman of the Company's
board of directors was appointed, resulting in the board again consisting of
three members. This change was registered by the Swedish Companies Registration
Office on October 17, 2023. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Clavister Holding AB (CLAV, ISIN code SE0005308558,
order book ID 100970) shall be removed. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
