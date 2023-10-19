Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clavister Holding AB is removed (538/23)

On July 4, 2023, Clavister Holding AB (the "Company") received observation status with reference to the fact that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. On September 25, 2023, the Company issued a press release on resolutions from the general meeting held the same day, where a new chairman of the Company's board of directors was appointed, resulting in the board again consisting of three members. This change was registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office on October 17, 2023. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Clavister Holding AB (CLAV, ISIN code SE0005308558, order book ID 100970) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB