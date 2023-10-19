Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide announces its 2023-2024 financial calendar

Caissargues, October 19, 2023

EventsDates*
2023-2024 Q1 RevenueThursday November 16, 2023
2023-2024 H1 RevenueThursday February 15, 2024
2023-2024 H1 ResultsWednesday March 20, 2024
2023-2024 Q3 RevenueWednesday May 15, 2024
2023-2024 Full-Year RevenueThursday August 29, 2024
2023-2024 Full-Year ResultsWednesday October 23, 2024

* Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.

NEXT RELEASE:

2023-2024 Q1 Revenue, November 16, 2023 after market close

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWdtZMmYZ2vHnJtqlstrmJZlZm1oyJKWl2mWl5VuZ5uZb2ljmZqUmpTKZnFjmWdu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82428-calendrier_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
