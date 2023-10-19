BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide announces its 2023-2024 financial calendar

Caissargues, October 19, 2023
|Events
|Dates*
|2023-2024 Q1 Revenue
|Thursday November 16, 2023
|2023-2024 H1 Revenue
|Thursday February 15, 2024
|2023-2024 H1 Results
|Wednesday March 20, 2024
|2023-2024 Q3 Revenue
|Wednesday May 15, 2024
|2023-2024 Full-Year Revenue
|Thursday August 29, 2024
|2023-2024 Full-Year Results
|Wednesday October 23, 2024
* Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.
NEXT RELEASE:
2023-2024 Q1 Revenue, November 16, 2023 after market close
About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical
Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).
|Groupe Bastide
|Actus Finance
|
Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
|
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
|
Press - Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
