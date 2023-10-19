BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide announces its 2023-2024 financial calendar

Caissargues, October 19, 2023

Events Dates* 2023-2024 Q1 Revenue Thursday November 16, 2023 2023-2024 H1 Revenue Thursday February 15, 2024 2023-2024 H1 Results Wednesday March 20, 2024 2023-2024 Q3 Revenue Wednesday May 15, 2024 2023-2024 Full-Year Revenue Thursday August 29, 2024 2023-2024 Full-Year Results Wednesday October 23, 2024

* Subject to modification, press releases are published after market closes.

NEXT RELEASE:

2023-2024 Q1 Revenue, November 16, 2023 after market close

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWdtZMmYZ2vHnJtqlstrmJZlZm1oyJKWl2mWl5VuZ5uZb2ljmZqUmpTKZnFjmWdu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82428-calendrier_eng.pdf