Focus Financial Partners Inc.: 33 Focus Partner Firms Named to Forbes/SHOOK 2023 List of America's Top RIA Firms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that 33 of its partner firms were named to the Forbes/SHOOK 2023 America's Top RIA Firms list. This list is based on a national survey conducted by SHOOK Research, including qualitative and quantitative factors such as telephone and in-person interviews with the firms being reviewed.

In alphabetical order, these firms are:

Adero Partners

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Bartlett Wealth Management

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors

Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Cassaday & Company

Connectus Wealth Advisors

Crestwood Advisors Group

Douglas C. Lane & Associates

Edge Capital Group

Fairway Wealth Management

Fort Pitt Capital Group

FourThought Private Wealth

Gratus Capital

GW & Wade

GYL Financial Synergies

HoyleCohen Wealth Management

Icon Wealth Partners

Joel Isaacson & Co.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners

Lake Street Advisors Group

LVW Advisors

Merriman Wealth Management

Quadrant Private Wealth Management

Seasons of Advice Wealth Management

Strategic Wealth Partners Group

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors

Telemus Capital

The Portfolio Strategy Group

Transform Wealth

Ullmann Wealth Partners

Waddell & Associates

XML Financial Group

"We are thrilled to see 33 of our partner firms recognized on the Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list once again, with Focus partner firms comprising nearly 20% of the top 100 in the list," remarked Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO of Focus. "This achievement is a testament to the resilience and excellence of their entrepreneurial enterprises. We extend our warmest congratulations to these firms, their dedicated advisors, and hardworking employees, whose commitment to providing exceptional client service has made this recognition possible. With our suite of value-added programs and growth capital, we will continue to support their further growth and success in the industry."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About the Forbes/SHOOK 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

(For the full list and more, visit www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms; advisors can complete a survey for upcoming rankings at www.SHOOKresearch.com.)

