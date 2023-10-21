

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) said that its President, Rajiv Malik, will retire as an executive of the company effective April 1, 2024.



Malik is a nearly 40-year pharmaceutical industry veteran who has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of Viatris since its inception, overseeing the Company's commercial business units, the Commercial Development, Medical, Information Technology and Quality functions, as well as Research & Development and Operations. His strategic vision and leadership played a key role in successfully integrating Viatris' legacy companies, Mylan and Upjohn, formerly a division of Pfizer Inc.



Prior to Viatris, Malik served as president of Mylan, which he first joined in 2007 following the Company acquiring a controlling stake in Matrix Laboratories Limited, where he served as chief executive officer from 2005 to 2008.



Malik will continue to serve on the Viatris Board of Directors.



