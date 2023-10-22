Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG has taken steps to further increase the flexibility of its corporate financing. Marinomed has agreed on an adjustment of the Convertible Notes Funding Program running since October 2021 (initial maturity September 2023) and its extension until October 2024 with the Swiss investment company Nice & Green S.A. So far, 50% of the original program volume of €5.4 million in convertible bonds have been issued and converted into ordinary shares of Marinomed. In the meantime, the program was paused from July to December 2022 and since March 2023. In order to take the share price, the share liquidity as well as the dilution effect on existing shareholders into account and to secure the ongoing project financing as well, it was agreed to continue the ...

