Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Focus Financial Partners Appoints Dan Glaser as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Dan Glaser, Chairman of Focus' Board of Directors and Operating Partner at Focus' majority investment partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"), has been appointed the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Rudy Adolf, who will begin handing over responsibilities immediately and retire at the end of the year, after successfully founding the company. The Focus Board has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Mr. Glaser is a highly accomplished leader with more than 40 years of experience driving value at leading financial services companies around the world. Prior to joining CD&R earlier this year, he most recently served for 10 years as President and CEO of Marsh McLennan, one of the world's leading professional services firms.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with the leadership team at Focus and all of the outstanding partner firms in our network," said Mr. Glaser. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rudy Adolf for his vision in building Focus Financial into an impressive wealth management organization that always puts our clients' interests first. Rudy is an industry pioneer and leaves a strong legacy of innovation and entrepreneurship at Focus. We wish Rudy nothing but the best in his future endeavors, and plan to honor his tremendous contributions to the company over the next several months."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Media Contacts

Chuck Dohrenwend / Caroline Roseman
H/Advisors Abernathy
chuck.dohrenwend@h-advisors.global / caroline.roseman@h-advisors.global
Tel: (212) 371-5999

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/795447/focus-financial-partners-appoints-dan-glaser-as-interim-chief-executive-officer

