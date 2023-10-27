

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) Friday reported a loss before interest and taxes of 410 million euros for the 9-month period, compared with earnings of 331 million euros in the same period a year ago.



The company said its figures were affected by exceptional charges of about 1 billion euros for the Geared Turbofan inspection program.



Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 597 million euros, higher than 448 million euros last year.



MTU Aero Engines incurred a net loss of 312 million euros or 5.86 cents per share for the period compared with net profit of 212 million or 3.97 cents per share in the previous year.



Adjusted net income was 438 million euros at end-September, an increase of 37% from last year.



Revenue for the 9-month period declined to 3.653 billion euros from 3.818 billion euros a year ago.



Adjusted revenue, however, increased to 4.610 billion euros from 3.818 billion euros in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken