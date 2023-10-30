ECONOCOM: Crossing of thresholds

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

30 October 2023

Econocom Group SE - European Company

Registered office: Place du Champ de Mars 5 - 1000 Brussels

Company number: 0422.646.816 (Brussels)

Publication issued in application of article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") pertaining to the publication of major holdings in issuers the shares of which are admitted to trading on a regulated market and which contain various provisions.

On 26 October 2023, in application of the provisions of the Law, Econocom Group SE (the "Company") received a notification that the lowest threshold was crossed upwards by FMR LLC following an acquisition of voting securities.

Pursuant to this notification, on 26 October 2023, the holding of Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC in the Company crossed upwards the lowest threshold of 5% of the voting rights attached to the Company's shares.

As of 26 October 2023, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC held 11,964,713 voting rights of the 239,247,005 voting rights attached to the Company's shares, i.e. 5,00% of the voting rights of the Company.

On the same date, FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC et Fidelity Management Trust Company held together 16,617,780 voting rights of the 239,247,005 voting rights attached to the Company's shares, i.e. 6,95% of the voting rights of the Company.

It is recalled that FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC and that FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company are controlled by FMR LLC.

All press releases concerning the notifications of thresholds crossing by shareholders are published in the "Regulated Information - Shareholders' Statements" section of the Finance Econocom website.

