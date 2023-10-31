Anzeige
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2023

DJ Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2023 

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2023 
31-Oct-2023 / 09:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q3 and 9M 2023 
A flexible business model is pivotal for sustaining long-term leadership and creating shareholder value amid an 
uncertain environment 
 
       31 October 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", 
       the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
       Russia, today announces its operating and IFRS financial results based on management accounts for the 
       third quarter (Q3 2023) and nine months (9M 2023) ended 30 September 2023. 
       Operating AND FINANCIAL summary for Q3 2023 
          -- Revenue grew by 6.3% y-o-y to RUB 74.5 billion 
          -- Retail revenue was RUB 66.1 billion, up 6.3% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue stood at RUB 8.4 billion, up 6.0% y-o-y 
          -- In Q3 2023, LFL sales[1] were 2.8% lower y-o-y amid the high base effect from last year and 
         continued cautious consumer behaviour 
          -- During the quarter, the Company opened 123 net new stores (including 19 franchises); the 
         total number of stores reached 6,162 as of the end of the reporting period. Store opening dynamics 
         saw a certain slowdown as the Company decided to push store openings to the generally more profitable 
         fourth quarter 
          -- The total selling space of the stores increased by 27.2 thous. sqm to 1,335.4 thous. sqm 
         (13.1% y-o-y growth) 
          -- The total number of registered loyalty cardholders increased by 0.8 million new members[2] 
         over the quarter to 24.8 million (+21.5% y-o-y). Loyalty card transactions as a percentage of retail 
         sales increased by 5.0 pps y-o-y and reached 61.4%. The average ticket for purchases with a loyalty 
         card was 1.9x higher than the average ticket for non-loyalty-card purchases 
          -- Gross profit increased by 11.0% y-o-y to RUB 25.2 billion. Gross margin was up 143 bps 
         y-o-y to 33.9% thanks to efficient assortment and category mix management, an increased share of 
         non-food products, as well as the positive impact of the Company's performance in Kazakhstan and 
         Belarus 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. LTIP expense[3] and D&A) as a percentage of revenue totalled 15.0%, 
         compared to 14.1% a year ago, due to higher staff costs, banking charges, advertising and repair and 
         maintenance costs as well as the negative operating leverage effect, to some extent mitigated by 
         gained efficiencies in rental expense, security services and other expenses 
          -- Adjusted EBITDA[4] under IFRS 16 totalled RUB 14.2 billion, up 8.0% y-o-y. Adjusted EBITDA 
         margin increased by 29 bps to 19.0% 
          -- EBITDA under IFRS 16 was up 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 13.9 billion, with the EBITDA margin 
         generally flat at 18.7%, reflecting positive gross margin dynamics partially offset by pressure on SG 
         &A costs (excl. D&A) 
          -- Profit for the period grew by 6.4% y-o-y to RUB 7.4 billion. Net profit margin was up by 1 
         bp y-o-y to 10.0% 
          -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue decreased to 2.1% from 2.6% in Q3 2022 amid lower 
         investments in logistics due to the planned completion of the construction phase of distribution 
         centres that started in 2022 
       Operating and financial summary for 9M 2023 
          -- Revenue increased by 4.1% y-o-y to RUB 210.2 billion 
          -- Retail revenue stood at RUB 186.2 billion, up 4.1% y-o-y 
          -- Wholesale revenue was up 4.2% y-o-y and stood at RUB 24.0 billion 
          -- LFL sales were down 5.3% 
          -- During the first nine months of 2023, 499 stores were opened on a net basis, including 437 
         Company-operated stores and 62 franchise outlets 
          -- In 9M 2023, the total selling space of the stores grew by 110.0 thous. sqm to 1,335.4 
         thous. sqm 
 
          -- The total number of registered loyalty cardholders grew by 3.0 million to 24.8 million, 
         with penetration in retail sales reaching 62.4% 
          -- Gross profit increased by 6.3% y-o-y to RUB 70.4 billion. Gross margin improved by 69 bps 
         y-o-y and stood at 33.5% 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. LTIP expense and D&A) as a percentage of revenue was 15.5%, compared to 
         13.9% a year ago, on the back of the negative operating leverage effect and high labour market 
         competition 
          -- Adjusted EBITDA under IFRS 16 reached RUB 38.3 billion, versus RUB 39.1 billion for 9M 
         2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.2% 
          -- EBITDA under IFRS 16 was RUB 37.5 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 17.8%, reflecting gross 
         margin growth offset by higher SG&A costs (excl. D&A) 
          -- Profit for the reporting period was up 124.0% y-o-y to RUB 27.1 billion. Net profit margin 
         grew to 12.9%, compared to 6.0% for 9M 2022 
 
"Our business model again proved effective during the reporting period, as we enjoyed high profit margins in the face 
of cautious consumer sentiment. Revenue for Q3 2023 reached RUB 75 billion, while our operating margin was 13.4%. Going 
forward, we intend to further expand our network while maintaining a balance between growth and profitability. Even 
though some of our planned openings for the reporting period were postponed until the higher-yielding fourth quarter, 
our annual forecast of 750 net openings remains unchanged. 
 
"In the third quarter, we saw a quarterly improvement in LFL performance on the back of accelerated growth of retail 
turnover in Russia. However, households continued to favour large purchases in non-food categories due to the weakening 
of the rouble and inflationary pressure. For our part, we are proceeding with our unceasing work to improve our stores' 
value proposition, and we are studying customer needs even more closely on the basis of sales data, our loyalty 
programme and market research. We expanded our offer of popular new products in the non-food segment, and we are seeing 
a positive trend in LFL sales in the categories of kitchenware, accessories and party supplies. 
 
"I am proud that over the past year we have managed to enrol about 4.5 million new members in our loyalty programme, 
and, as a result, the total number of cardholders has now surpassed 25 million. It is important that, in addition to 
the rapid growth in the number of users, the programme's effectiveness and member engagement have also improved - for 
example, in the reporting period, the average ticket of loyal customers was 90% higher than that of customers without a 
loyalty card; a year ago, this figure was at 80%. 
 
"The labour market remains highly competitive, and we expect staff costs to continue to put pressure on profitability 
in the medium term. Nevertheless, we increased our gross margin during the reporting period and delivered a robust 
adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%. In the third quarter, we also improved working capital turnover, despite moderate 
business growth, thanks to more efficient planning and assortment management. 
 
"In addition to improving operational efficiency, we are focused on finding solutions to ensure the utmost protection 
of the interests of all stakeholders and increase the value of our business for shareholders. With that in mind, on 16 
September Fix Price's GDRs were listed on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), while in November of this year an 
extraordinary meeting of shareholders will be held to discuss the issue of re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan. We hope that 
this will help diversify our shareholder base and potentially increase the liquidity of the Company's securities. 
 
"The issue of dividends remains one of our priorities. We are committed to paying out dividends again, and we are now 
actively exploring possible options that, given the regulatory environment, would address the interests of all 
shareholders." 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Store base, geographical coverage and selling space 

30 Sep 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Sep 2022 
Total number of stores       6,162    5,663    5,462 
Russia               5,537    5,098    4,932 
Belarus              282     263     247 
Kazakhstan             262     235     221 
Latvia               42     36     32 
Uzbekistan             22     19     19 
Georgia              6      6      5 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      6 
Mongolia              3      -      - 
Armenia              2      -      - 
Number of Company-operated stores 5,476    5,039    4,855 
Russia               4,966    4,575    4,421 
Belarus              272     253     237 
Kazakhstan             238     211     197 
Number of franchise stores     686     624     607 
Russia               571     523     511 
Latvia               42     36     32 
Kazakhstan             24     24     24 
Uzbekistan             22     19     19 
Belarus              10     10     10 
Georgia              6      6      5 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      6 
Mongolia              3      -      - 
Armenia              2      -      - 
Selling space (sqm)        1,335,363  1,225,360  1,180,683 
Company-operated stores      1,183,229  1,087,047  1,046,287 
Franchise stores          152,134   138,313   134,396

Development of Company-operated stores 

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 9M 2023 9M 2022 
Gross openings 144   193   537   581 
Russia     126   167   472   497 
Kazakhstan   8    10   25   34 
Belarus     10   16   40   50 
Uzbekistan   -    -    -    - 
Closures    40   27   100   94 
Russia     32   17   81   51 
Kazakhstan   4    -    6    - 
Belarus     4    -    13   1 
Uzbekistan   -    10   -    42 
Net openings  104   166   437   487 
Russia     94   150   391   446 
Kazakhstan   4    10   19   34 
Belarus     6    16   27   49 
Uzbekistan   -    (10)  -    (42) 
       Operating results 
 
       Store network expansion 
          -- The total number of stores reached 6,162 as of 30 September 2023 (12.8% growth y-o-y); the 
         share of franchise stores in the total store count remained flat y-o-y at 11.1% 
          -- During Q3 2023, the Company opened 123 new stores on a net basis, including 104 
         Company-operated stores and 19 franchise stores, compared to 195 net new stores in Q3 2022, including 
         166 Company-operated stores and 29 franchise stores. A certain slowdown in store openings was driven 
         by the Company's decision to push store openings to the generally more profitable fourth quarter 
 
          -- Fix Price closed 40 Company-operated stores in Q3 2023, compared to 27 stores in Q3 2022, 
         as a result of the Company's continued focus on improving its lease terms 
          -- Some 11.4% of net openings in Q3 2023 were international. As of the end of the reporting 
         period, the share of stores outside Russia grew to 10.1% of the total store base, compared to 9.7% as 
         of 30 September 2022 
          -- Total selling space increased by 27.2 thous. sqm during Q3 2023 to 1,335.4 thous. sqm 
         (13.1% growth y-o-y). The average selling space of a Fix Price store was 217 sqm as of 30 September 
         2023 
          -- During the quarter, the Company opened stores in 25 new localities. Fix Price's 
         international presence covered nine countries as of 30 September 2023 
       LFL sales growth 
          -- In Q3 2023, LFL sales were 2.8% lower y-o-y as a result of the continued high base effect 
         of the previous year. On top of that, amid the sharp depreciation of the rouble customers planned 
         their budgets around big non-food purchases. The LFL average ticket grew by 2.5%; LFL traffic was 
         5.1% lower y-o-y 
          -- LFL sales of Company-operated stores in Russia were down 5.4%. However, rouble-denominated 
         LFL performance in Kazakhstan and Belarus was supportive due to the currency conversion effect on the 
         back of rouble depreciation 
          -- Stores in Belarus showed positive LFL traffic dynamics, while in the national currency the 
         LFL average ticket was affected by the high base of the previous year and uneven assortment matrix 
         due to some operational hurdles. The LFL average ticket in stores in Kazakhstan in their national 
         currency improved on the back of granular work with the assortment. In both countries Fix Price 
         maintained an attractive value proposition amid inflationary pressure 
       Assortment and category mix[5] 
          -- The share of food continued to normalise, reaching 25.8%, versus 27.2% in Q3 2022 and 27.9% 
         in Q3 2021, when the demand for essentials was fuelled by consumer stockpiling. As a result, the 
         share of non-food items in retail sales grew to 44.5% in Q3 2023, compared to 42.7% in Q3 2022. 
         Demand for drogerie (household chemicals and hygiene products) remained strong thanks to efficient 
         assortment management, which supported an increase in the share of drogerie in retail sales to 27.9% 
         in Q3 2023, up from 26.4% in Q3 2022 
          -- In Q3 2023, the Company recorded positive LFL sales in kitchenware, DIY, party and 
         celebration products, stationery and books, pet care products and haberdashery goods despite the high 
         base of the previous year. September LFL sales in these categories contributed most to the overall 
         quarterly LFL sales due to the introduction of a trendy assortment, new kitchenware collections and 
         seasonal campaigns 
          -- The Company continued switching to local producers, which resulted in a decline in the 
         share of imports in retail sales to 21.9% in Q3 2023, versus 22.3% in Q3 2022 
          -- During the quarter, the share of price points above RUB 99 in retail sales reached 47.4%, 
         up from 38.0% in Q3 2022, as Fix Price efficiently rotated products between price points while 
         maintaining an attractive value proposition. The share of price points above RUB 199 in retail sales 
         was 14.5% in Q3 2023, versus 15.1% in Q3 2022, reflecting a shift in consumer demand towards an 
         assortment at low and middle price points 
          -- The average ticket for all Company-operated Fix Price stores grew by 2.8% y-o-y to RUB 337 
         in Q3 2023 as a result of constant assortment rotation and gradual repricing 
       Loyalty programme development 
          -- As of 30 September 2023, the total number of registered loyalty cardholders reached 24.8 
         million, up 21.5% y-o-y. The Company managed to attract 0.8 million new cardholders in Q3 2023 thanks 
         to promotional campaigns for loyalty programme members. On average around 52% of loyalty programme 
         cardholders were active members[6] in Q3 2023 
          -- Transactions using loyalty cards accounted for 61.4% of total retail sales in Q3 2023, 
         compared to 56.4% in Q3 2022 
          -- The average ticket for purchases made using a loyalty card was RUB 463, which was 1.9x 
         higher than the average ticket for non-loyalty-card purchases

Financial results for Q3 and 9M 2023

Statement of comprehensive income highlights 

RUB million                    Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change  9M 2023  9M 2022  Change 
Revenue                      74,519  70,099  6.3%   210,196  201,887  4.1% 
Retail revenue                   66,119  62,173  6.3%   186,205  178,861  4.1% 
Wholesale revenue                 8,400  7,926  6.0%   23,991  23,026  4.2% 
Cost of sales                   (49,289) (47,371) 4.0%   (139,818) (135,682) 3.0% 
Gross profit                    25,230  22,728  11.0%  70,378  66,205  6.3% 
Gross margin, %                  33.9%  32.4%  143 bps 33.5%   32.8%   69 bps 
SG&A (excl. LTIP and D&A)             (11,207) (9,907) 13.1%  (32,563) (28,126) 15.8% 
Other op. income and share of profit of associates 158   315   (49.8)% 459    1,048   (56.2)% 
Adjusted EBITDA                  14,181  13,136  8.0%   38,274  39,127  (2.2)% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %             19.0%  18.7%  29 bps  18.2%   19.4%   (117) bps 
EBITDA                       13,903  13,136  5.8%   37,465  39,127  (4.2)% 
EBITDA margin, %                  18.7%  18.7%  (8) bps 17.8%   19.4%   (156) bps 
D&A                        (3,935) (3,317) 18.6%  (11,170) (9,690)  15.3% 
Operating profit                  9,968  9,819  1.5%   26,295  29,437  (10.7)% 
Operating profit margin, %             13.4%  14.0%  (63) bps 12.5%   14.6%   (207) bps 
Net finance costs                 (25)   (811)  (96.9)% (616)   (2,437)  (74.7)% 
FX gain / (loss), net               (373)  434   n/a   534    (1,454)  n/a 
Profit before tax                 9,570  9,442  1.4%   26,213  25,546  2.6% 
Income tax expense                 (2,123) (2,444) (13.1)% 880    (13,453) n/a 
Profit for the period               7,447  6,998  6.4%   27,093  12,093  124.0% 
Net profit margin, %                10.0%  10.0%  1 bp   12.9%   6.0%   690 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses 
RUB million             Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change  9M 2023 9M 2022 Change 
Staff costs (excl. LTIP)      8,227  7,302  12.7%   24,169 20,302 19.0% 
% of revenue            11.0%  10.4%  62 bps  11.5%  10.1%  144 bps 
Bank charges            902   595   51.6%   2,547  1,904  33.8% 
% of revenue            1.2%  0.8%  36 bps  1.2%  0.9%  27 bps 
Rental expense           475   584   (18.7)%  1,276  1,639  (22.1)% 
% of revenue            0.6%  0.8%  (20) bps 0.6%  0.8%  (20) bps 
Security services          508   491   3.5%   1,500  1,348  11.3% 
% of revenue            0.7%  0.7%  (2) bps  0.7%  0.7%  5 bps 
Advertising costs          278   173   60.7%   640   551   16.2% 
% of revenue            0.4%  0.2%  13 bps  0.3%  0.3%  3 bps 
Repair and maintenance costs    277   227   22.0%   746   825   (9.6)% 
% of revenue            0.4%  0.3%  5 bps   0.4%  0.4%  (5) bps 
Utilities              204   194   5.2%   669   619   8.1% 
% of revenue            0.3%  0.3%  (0.3) bps 0.3%  0.3%  1 bp 
Other expenses           336   341   (1.5)%  1,016  938   8.3% 
% of revenue            0.5%  0.5%  (4) bps  0.5%  0.5%  2 bps 
SG&A (excl. LTIP and D&A)      11,207 9,907  13.1%   32,563 28,126 15.8% 
% of revenue            15.0%  14.1%  91 bps  15.5%  13.9%  156 bps 
LTIP expense            278   -    -     809   -    - 
% of revenue            0.4%  0.0%  37 bps  0.4%  0.0%  38 bps 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,999  2,552  17.5%   8,486  7,374  15.1% 
% of revenue            4.0%  3.6%  38 bps  4.0%  3.7%  38 bps 
Other depreciation and amortisation 936   765   22.4%   2,684  2,316  15.9% 
% of revenue            1.3%  1.1%  16 bps  1.3%  1.1%  13 bps 
Total SG&A             15,420 13,224 16.6%   44,542 37,816 17.8% 
% of revenue            20.7%  18.9%  183 bps  21.2%  18.7%  246 bps 
       The Group's revenue grew by 6.3% y-o-y and stood at RUB 74.5 billion in Q3 2023 on the back of a 6.3% 
       increase in retail revenue, as well as 6.0% growth y-o-y in wholesale revenue. 
       In Q3 2023, the Company's retail revenue reached RUB 66.1 billion mainly due to the growth of the store 
       network. Wholesale revenue grew to RUB 8.4 billion on the back of the opening of new franchise stores. 
       The share of wholesale revenue was flat y-o-y at 11.3% of the Company's total revenue. 
       Gross profit grew by 11.0% y-o-y and reached RUB 25.2 billion in Q3 2023. Gross margin improved by 143 
       bps y-o-y and stood at 33.9% thanks to efficient assortment and category mix management supported by 
       favourable trends in the rouble exchange rate for the purchase and delivery of imported products that 
       were sold in the reporting period, as well as the increased share of non-food products and the positive 
       impact of the Company's performance in Kazakhstan and Belarus. 
       Transportation costs remained almost flat at 1.6% of revenue in Q3 2023 despite growing tariffs. 
       Inventory write-downs were also stable at 1.0% of revenue in Q3 2023. 
       Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) excluding LTIP and D&A expenses increased by 91 bps 
       y-o-y to 15.0% of revenue due to higher staff costs, banking charges, advertising and repair and 
       maintenance costs as well as the negative operating leverage effect, which was mitigated to some extent 
       by gained efficiencies in rental expense, security services and other expenses. 
       Staff costs excluding LTIP increased by 62 bps y-o-y to 11.0% of revenue, driven by salary indexation to 
       improve Fix Price's competitive position in the labour market amid widespread labour shortages, and also 
       due to the increased number of employees related to proactive new DCs openings. 
       Accruals for LTIP expense totalled RUB 278 million for Q3 2023. 
       Depreciation and amortisation (D&A) expenses were up 55 bps y-o-y to 5.3% of revenue. Depreciation of 
       right-of-use assets grew by 38 bps to 4.0% of revenue on the back of the increasing amount of 
       right-of-use assets due to the expansion of the store network, new leased DC openings and the negative 
       operating leverage effect. The share of other depreciation and amortisation expenses grew by 16 bps, as 
       the Company opened two owned DCs in September 2022 and March 2023. 
       The Group's total SG&A expenses grew by 183 bps y-o-y to 20.7% of revenue. The LTIP expense contribution 
       amounted to 37 bps, and the share of D&A expenses grew by 55 bps. 
       Rental expense (under IFRS 16) decreased by 20 bps y-o-y to 0.6% of revenue (down 22 bps to 0.7% of 
       retail revenue), due to a decrease in the share of the variable component in the lease payment structure 
       on the back of softer revenue growth dynamics. 
       Rental expense (under IAS 17) grew by 26 bps y-o-y to 5.0% of revenue (up 29 bps to 5.6% of retail 
       revenue), on the back of higher impact of lease expenses under fixed-rate contracts (37% of the total 
       contract base), which are generally less sensitive to store revenue dynamics. DC openings also added to 
       the y-o-y growth in rental expense in the reporting period. 
       Bank charges were up 36 bps y-o-y to 1.2% of revenue due to the low base of the previous year, when, from 
       18 April to 31 August 2022, the Central Bank of Russia reduced acquiring commissions on bank card 
       transactions for businesses selling socially important products and services. 
       Security costs were down 2 bps y-o-y to 0.7% of revenue despite growing competition in the labour market. 
       Repair and maintenance costs increased by 5 bps y-o-y to 0.4% of revenue due to higher repair costs and 
       purchases of consumable materials. 
       Utilities were flat y-o-y at 0.3% of revenue, while other expenses were down 4 bps and stood at 0.5% of 
       revenue. 
       Advertising costs grew by 13 bps to 0.4% of revenue due to increased marketing activity. 
       Other operating income and the share of profit of associates decreased by 24 bps y-o-y to 0.2% of revenue 
       on the back of negative operating leverage. In addition, on the back of prevailing uncertainties over 
       developments in the Western regulatory framework, the Group suspended recognition of revenue from its 
       depositary bank in connection with the Company's IPO.

EBITDA IFRS 16 and IAS 17 reconciliation 

RUB million             Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change  9M 2023 9M 2022 Change 
EBITDA IFRS 16           13,903 13,136 5.8%   37,465 39,127 (4.2)% 
EBITDA margin (IFRS 16), %     18.7%  18.7%  (8) bps 17.8%  19.4%  (156) bps 
LTIP expense            278   -    -    809   -    - 
Adjusted EBITDA IFRS 16       14,181 13,136 8.0%   38,274 39,127 (2.2)% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (IFRS 16), % 19.0%  18.7%  29 bps  18.2%  19.4%  (117) bps 
Rental expense           (3,225) (2,715) 18.8%  (9,322) (8,009) 16.4% 
Utilities              (55)  (51)  7.8%   (164)  (134)  22.4% 
Adjusted EBITDA IAS 17       10,901 10,370 5.1%   28,788 30,984 (7.1)% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (IAS 17), % 14.6%  14.8%  (16) bps 13.7%  15.3%  (165) bps 
LTIP expense            (278)  -    -    (809)  -    - 
EBITDA IAS 17            10,623 10,370 2.4%   27,979 30,984 (9.7)% 
EBITDA margin (IAS 17), %      14.3%  14.8%  (54) bps 13.3%  15.3%  (204) bps 
 
       Adjusted EBITDA under IFRS 16 grew by 8.0% y-o-y to RUB 14.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA margin stood 
       at 19.0%, up 29 bps y-o-y. 
       EBITDA under IFRS 16 increased by 5.8% y-o-y to RUB 13.9 billion in Q3 2023. The EBITDA margin remained 
       virtually unchanged at 18.7%, as higher SG&A expenses (excl. D&A) were mitigated by a strong gross margin 
       dynamics. 
       Adjusted EBITDA under IAS 17 grew by 5.1% y-o-y and totalled RUB 10.9 billion in Q3 2023. The IAS 
       17-based adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 14.6%, versus 14.8% for Q3 2022. 
       Net finance costs for Q3 2023 were down by 96.9% y-o-y to RUB 25 million, driven by a decrease in loans 
       and borrowings on a y-o-y basis and higher interest income on Group deposits, partially offset by an 
       increase in the interest expense on lease liabilities on the back of growing interest rates in 
       August-September 2023. 
       During Q3 2023, the Group recorded an FX loss of RUB 373 million, compared to a RUB 434 million gain in 
       Q3 2022, on the back of rouble depreciation and a subsequent loss on the revaluation of trade accounts 
       payable, which was mitigated to some extent by the gain on the revaluation of the rouble-denominated 
       intragroup accounts payable of the Group's international entities, as well as the gain on the revaluation 
       of the Group's bank accounts and deposits denominated in foreign currencies. 
       Income tax expense was down by 13.1% y-o-y to RUB 2.1 billion in Q3 2023 due to the high base of the 
       previous year, when in Q3 2022 the Group made accruals for certain tax provisions. 
       Profit for the period grew by 6.4% y-o-y to RUB 7.4 billion. Net profit margin rose 1 bp y-o-y to 10.0%.

Statement of financial position highlights 

RUB million                 30 Sep 2023 31 Dec 2022 30 Sep 2022 
Current loans and borrowings         15,026   17,576   16,514 
Non-current loans and borrowings       4,584    4,352    4,260 
Current lease liabilities          8,564    7,997    7,588 
Non-current lease liabilities        4,731    4,615    4,427 
Cash and cash equivalents          (35,981)  (23,584)  (11,021) 
(Net cash) / net debt            (3,076)   10,956   21,768 
(Net cash) / net debt to EBITDA (IFRS 16)[7] (0.1)x   0.2x    0.4x 
Current lease liabilities          (8,564)   (7,997)   (7,588) 
Non-current lease liabilities        (4,731)   (4,615)   (4,427) 
IAS 17-based (net cash) / net debt      (16,371)  (1,656)   9,753 
IAS 17-based (net cash) / net debt to EBITDA (0.4)x   (0.04)x   0.2x 
       Non-current loans and borrowings stood at RUB 4.6 billion, up RUB 0.2 billion from the beginning of the 
       year. Current loans and borrowings decreased by 14.5% since the start of the year to RUB 15.0 billion due 
       to further debt reduction amid growing interest rates and a high accumulated cash position. Total loans 
       and borrowings stood at RUB 19.6 billion, compared to RUB 21.9 billion as of 31 December 2022. Lease 
       liabilities grew slightly, to RUB 13.3 billion, from RUB 12.6 billion at the start of the year, driven by 
       an increase in the number of lease contracts on the back of store network expansion. As a result, the 
       Group's total loans, borrowings and lease liabilities amounted to RUB 32.9 billion, down by 4.7% from the 
       start of the year. 
       As of the end of the reporting period, the Company's IAS 17-based net cash position improved 
       significantly, to RUB 16.4 billion, versus RUB 1.7 billion on 31 December 2022. As a result, the IAS 
       17-based net cash to EBITDA ratio improved to 0.4x, compared to 0.04x as of 31 December 2022, on the back 
       of accumulated cash reserves as well as a decrease in current loans and borrowings.

Statement of cash flows highlights 

RUB million                            Q3 2023 Q3 2022 9M 2023 9M 2022 
Profit before tax                         9,570  9,442  26,213  25,546 
Cash from operating activities before changes in working capital 14,903 13,800 40,438  41,115 
Changes in working capital                    (1,648) 5,004  (6,375) (6,761) 
Net cash generated from operations                13,255 18,804 34,063  34,354 
Net interest paid                         (25)  (725)  (674)  (2,267) 
Income tax paid                          (2,103) (8,452) (5,121) (14,093) 
Net cash flows from operating activities             11,127 9,627  28,268  17,994 
Net cash flows used in investing activities            (1,572) (1,729) (4,947) (6,512) 
Net cash flows used in financing activities            (2,943) (4,571) (11,065) (8,489) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (4)   (6)   141   (751) 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents      6,608  3,321  12,397  2,242 
 
                     The Group's net trade working capital[8] improved to RUB 11.5 billion (4.0% of 
                     revenue)[9] as of 30 September 2023, from RUB 15.3 billion (5.7% of revenue) 
                     as of 30 September 2022, despite slower revenue growth, reflecting improved 
                     efficiency in assortment management. 
                     CAPEX for Q3 2023 was RUB 1.6 billion, versus RUB 1.8 billion in Q3 2022, due 
                     to lower investments in the construction of distribution centres that started 
                     in 2022 and the decision to push the planned openings of some Company-operated 
                     stores to Q4 2023. 
 
 
About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them 
stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price 
sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was 
operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
          Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Contacts      Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Goncharova 
          ir@fix-price.com       pr@fix-price.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Here and hereinafter, like-for-like (LFL) sales, average ticket and number of tickets are calculated based on the results of stores operated by Fix Price and that were open for at least 12 full calendar months preceding the reporting date. LFL sales and average ticket are calculated based on retail revenue including VAT. LFL numbers exclude stores that were temporarily closed for seven or more consecutive days during the reporting period and/or comparable periods

[2] Here and hereinafter, data on the loyalty programme is calculated for Fix Price stores operating in Russia

[3] LTIP expense - expense related to the long-term incentive programme (LTIP)

[4] EBITDA adjusted for LTIP expense. EBITDA is calculated as profit for the respective period before income tax expense, net interest income / (expense), depreciation and amortisation expense, and foreign exchange gain / (loss)

[5] Unless stated otherwise, the data in this section refers to Company-operated stores in Russia

[6] Members of the loyalty programme who make at least one purchase per month

[7] Here and hereinafter, the calculation of net debt / (net cash) to EBITDA is based on EBITDA for the last 12 months

[8] Net trade working capital is calculated as inventories plus receivables and other financial assets minus payables and other financial liabilities

[9] The calculation of the percentage of net trade working capital in revenue is based on revenue for the last 12 months

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  281487 
EQS News ID:  1760885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760885&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 02:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
