01.11.2023
Covia Highlights That Inspire: Dedication to Their Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Covia / While we celebrate National Gratitude Month in November, our Team Members are actively engaged in their communities all year round and play a significant role in living our Covia value, Act Responsibly. We take tremendous pride in the work we do to strengthen our communities, and are committed to volunteerism through several offerings, including:

  • 24 hours of annual paid volunteer time;
  • Matching up to $1,000 of individual Team Member donations on an annual basis; and
  • Providing grants to tax-exempt organizations where Team Members volunteer at least 20 hours of their personal time and talent.

In addition, our Covia Cares Action Days encourage Team Members to use their allotted volunteer hours, and we are proud of the impact our facilities have made through this program.

One of the more notable examples is our Camden, Tennessee, facility's support of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Each year, Team Members sort food for deliveries, pack food donations and prepare backpacks for hungry children. To learn more about how this plant contributes to the organization's support of local families facing food insecurity, please watch this video.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798539/covia-highlights-that-inspire-dedication-to-their-communities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
