Genomic Vision expands its Replication Combing Assay (RCA) services to meet specific pharmaceutical needs, resulting in invaluable insights.

Genomic Vision now can provide new replication parameters that allow a better understanding of the mechanism of action of drugs and help define the role of some pathways in cancer progression.

Total sales linked to the RCA service have risen by over 60% between 2022 and 2023.

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of transformed cells is pleased to announce the expansion of its RCA services, emphasising its ongoing commitment to developing its services offers for oncology and drug discovery.

Going beyond the standard RCA offerings and bringing tailored solutions, Genomic Vision now can provide new replication parameters like fork speed, analog ratio, fork symmetry, fork stalling and new origin firing.

Genomic Vision also offers a new Locus-RCA service, which is attracting growing interest in the scientific community, allowing the assessment of replication dynamic changes in a specific region of the genome, like oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.

Genomic Vision is proud to deliver tailored RCA services to meet specific needs, demonstrating its commitment to providing customised genomic solutions to its partners, ultimately driving advancements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Total sales linked to the RCA service have risen by over 60% in a year. Indeed, between 2022 and 2023, GV achieved an outperformance in the pharmaceutical industry segment, while also seeing constant positive growth in the number of requests from academic laboratories.

Additionally, Genomic Vision's Research Development team is actively conducting experiments to offer an even more expanded range of parameters and biomarkers for analysis within the RCA framework, further enhancing the capabilities and insights available to its clients.

Aurélien Petit, Services Support Director at Genomic Vision, expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Having recently announced a reduction in the turnaround time for our RCA service, we are proud to be able to offer our customers new RCA parameters, while maintaining our fast and efficient service delivery. This enhancement not only underlines our commitment to meeting the ever-changing demands of this dynamic industry, but also responds to growing enquiries, reaffirming our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions quickly

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of genome modifications. We deliver high-quality integrated genomic analysis solutions to improve quality control and bioproduction standards of advanced gene therapies at scale. Based on molecular combing technology and artificial intelligence, The Company provides robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of transformed cell lines and prediction of cell line performance, in particular in the context of the biomanufacturing processes of cell and gene therapies. Genomic Vision's molecular combing technology has further applications in drug development of agents targeting DNA replication and damage response mechanisms, visualizing DNA replication kinetics and telomere length maintenance. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2023 under number D.23-0383, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with its Financing partner.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market, which could create downward pressure on the share price as well as a dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

Chairman of the Management Board

+33 1 49 08 07 51

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

NewCap

France Investor Relations Strategic Communications

+33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu