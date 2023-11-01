OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

" Despite turbulent conditions globally, Kinaxis is very pleased to deliver another balanced quarter of strong SaaS revenue growth and profitability. The fundamental demand for supply chain management software continues to be robust. Our unique concurrency technique, expanded product vision and market leadership continue to help us land exciting brands of all sizes that are looking to fully orchestrate their global supply chains," said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis. " We are pleased to be able to update our guidance to reflect higher profitability and subscription term license revenue, while our SaaS revenue growth outlook still represents acceleration over last year. Kinaxis is leading the transformation of supply chains from cost centers to profit centers, with a focus on growing revenue, cash flow, and return on investment for small, medium and large enterprises. We have made supply chain excellence available for everyone."

Q3 2023 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Total Revenue 108,079 89,498 21% SaaS 67,940 54,038 26% Subscription term licenses 2,535 5,827 (56)% Professional services 32,851 25,613 28% Maintenance and support 4,753 4,020 18% Gross profit 65,336 55,103 19% Margin 60% 62% Profit 7,390 1,628 354% Per diluted share $0.25 $0.06 Adjusted EBITDA1 22,801 14,805 54% Margin 21% 17% Cash used in operating activities (1,460) (3,563) 59%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 18% to $304 million at the end of the quarter.

$USD millions Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Annual recurring revenue2 $ 304 $ 259 18 %

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2023.

$USD millions Remainder of 2023 2024 2025 and later Total SaaS 67.9 225.1 253.8 546.8 Maintenance and support 4.8 17.0 19.1 40.9 Subscription term licenses 3.0 0.4 - 3.4 Total 75.7 242.5 272.9 591.0

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2023 financial guidance, as follows.

FY 2023 Guidance Total revenue $425-435 million SaaS 24-25% growth Subscription term license $18-20 million Adjusted EBITDA1 margin 16-18%

" Given underlying robust demand in our market and progress on a number of early-stage growth strategies, we will continue to make ongoing strategic investments in go-to-market activities, while benefiting from operating leverage that sharpens our focus on profitability overall. The fourth quarter is typically our strongest for building ARR, and we expect it will be this year, too," said Blaine Fitzgerald, CFO of Kinaxis. " We have instituted a normal course issuer bid for up to 5% of our stock. We believe the investments will be a good use of capital and we intend to execute on the plan as soon as possible."

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 2, 2023, to discuss these results. John Sicard, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: https://conferencingportals.com/event/wAzPWobN WEBCAST https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/110722924 (available for three months) REPLAY: (800)-770-2030 or (647)-362-9199 Available through November 16, 2023 Reference number: 29488

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is the global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

This press release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of USD) (In thousands of USD) Profit 7,390 1,628 6,039 11,518 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (705 ) (2,193 ) 1,951 (2,193 ) Share-based compensation 8,745 6,174 26,119 18,680 Adjusted profit 15,430 5,609 34,109 28,005 Income tax expense 3,584 3,927 4,885 12,041 Depreciation and amortization 6,456 6,324 19,860 18,299 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (76 ) (393 ) 2,033 149 Net finance expense (income) (2,593 ) (662 ) (5,742 ) (164 ) 7,371 9,196 21,036 30,325 Adjusted EBITDA 22,801 14,805 55,145 58,330 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 21 % 17 % 18 % 22 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and

SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2023; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2023, 2024 and 2025 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2023 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2023, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;

, fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 1, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 160,303 175,347 Short-term investments 129,679 50,476 Trade and other receivables 126,411 157,657 Prepaid expenses 14,668 13,660 431,061 397,140 Non-current assets: Unbilled receivables 2,201 7,245 Other receivables 935 971 Prepaid expenses 1,931 2,395 Investment tax credits recoverable 9,825 7,591 Deferred tax assets 663 1,065 Contract acquisition costs 27,500 24,892 Property and equipment 43,097 51,852 Right-of-use assets 47,899 53,537 Intangible assets 24,129 28,271 Goodwill 73,259 73,314 231,439 251,133 662,500 648,273 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 37,444 40,107 Deferred revenue 100,188 133,467 Provisions - 296 Contingent consideration - 9,146 Lease obligations 5,703 6,991 143,335 190,007 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 45,755 49,977 Deferred tax liabilities 8,936 6,861 54,691 56,838 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 288,930 244,713 Contributed surplus 79,751 65,129 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,988) (156) Retained earnings 97,781 91,742 464,474 401,428 662,500 648,273

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 108,079 $ 89,498 $ 314,981 $ 268,406 Cost of revenue 42,743 34,395 124,974 93,885 Gross profit 65,336 55,103 190,007 174,521 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 23,532 19,969 76,113 58,233 Research and development 20,111 18,420 61,042 54,653 General and administrative 14,098 14,468 43,666 40,469 57,741 52,857 180,821 153,355 7,595 2,246 9,186 21,166 Other income: Foreign exchange gain (loss) 76 393 (2,033 ) (149 ) Net finance and other income 2,598 723 5,722 349 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 705 2,193 (1,951 ) 2,193 3,379 3,309 1,738 2,393 Profit before income taxes 10,974 5,555 10,924 23,559 Income tax expense 3,584 3,927 4,885 12,041 Profit 7,390 1,628 6,039 11,518 Other comprehensive loss: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (1,757 ) (2,659 ) (1,468 ) (4,098 ) Change in net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges (594 ) - (364 ) - (2,351 ) (2,659 ) (1,832 ) (4,098 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,039 $ (1,031 ) $ 4,207 $ 7,420 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 28,428,856 27,685,391 28,250,462 27,587,568 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ 0.40 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 29,240,154 28,653,288 29,119,827 28,544,299

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Cash flow

hedges Currency

translation

adjustments Total Retained

earnings Total equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 195,414 $ 54,739 $ - $ (597 ) $ (597 ) $ 71,662 $ 321,218 Profit - - - - - 20,080 20,080 Other comprehensive income - - - 441 441 - 441 Total comprehensive income - - - 441 441 20,080 20,521 Share options exercised 38,791 (9,076 ) - - - - 29,715 Restricted share units vested 10,091 (10,091 ) - - - - - Performance share units vested 417 (417 ) - - - - - Share based payments - 29,974 - - - - 29,974 Total shareholder transactions 49,299 10,390 - - - - 59,689 Balance, December 31, 2022 244,713 65,129 - (156 ) (156 ) 91,742 401,428 Profit - - - - - 6,039 6,039 Other comprehensive loss - - (364 ) (1,468 ) (1,832 ) - (1,832 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (364 ) (1,468 ) (1,832 ) 6,039 4,207 Share options exercised 27,114 (6,399 ) - - - - 20,715 Restricted share units vested 3,709 (3,709 ) - - - - - Performance share units vested 2,297 (2,297 ) - - - - - Share based payments - 27,027 - - - - 27,027 Shares issued for contingent consideration 11,097 - - - - - 11,097 Total shareholder transactions 44,217 14,622 - - - - 58,839 Balance, September 30, 2023 288,930 79,751 (364 ) (1,624 ) (1,988 ) 97,781 464,474

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit $ 7,390 $ 1,628 $ 6,039 $ 11,518 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 5,126 5,365 15,787 16,133 Amortization of intangible assets 1,330 959 4,073 2,166 Share-based payments 8,745 6,174 26,119 18,680 Net finance income (2,593 ) (662 ) (5,742 ) (164 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (705 ) (2,193 ) 1,951 (2,193 ) Income tax expense 3,584 3,927 4,885 12,041 Investment tax credits recoverable (825 ) (850 ) (2,234 ) (3,374 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (23,810 ) (17,763 ) 736 (25,059 ) Interest received 2,150 1,057 5,345 1,459 Interest paid (399 ) (468 ) (1,247 ) (1,397 ) Income taxes paid (1,453 ) (737 ) (4,324 ) (2,965 ) (1,460 ) (3,563 ) 51,388 26,845 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (33,643 ) - (36,662 ) Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (378 ) (2,526 ) (2,010 ) (10,080 ) Purchase of short-term investments (72,053 ) (15,005 ) (172,724 ) (45,165 ) Redemption of short-term investments 35,005 15,005 95,165 45,165 (37,426 ) (36,169 ) (79,569 ) (46,742 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of lease obligations (1,689 ) (1,732 ) (5,245 ) (4,963 ) Lease incentives received - - - 3,858 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,071 15,677 20,715 23,370 (618 ) 13,945 15,470 22,265 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (39,504 ) (25,787 ) (12,711 ) 2,368 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 201,608 227,862 175,347 203,220 Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents $ (1,801 ) $ 689 $ (2,333 ) $ (2,824 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 160,303 202,764 160,303 202,764

