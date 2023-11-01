OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
"Despite turbulent conditions globally, Kinaxis is very pleased to deliver another balanced quarter of strong SaaS revenue growth and profitability. The fundamental demand for supply chain management software continues to be robust. Our unique concurrency technique, expanded product vision and market leadership continue to help us land exciting brands of all sizes that are looking to fully orchestrate their global supply chains," said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis. "We are pleased to be able to update our guidance to reflect higher profitability and subscription term license revenue, while our SaaS revenue growth outlook still represents acceleration over last year. Kinaxis is leading the transformation of supply chains from cost centers to profit centers, with a focus on growing revenue, cash flow, and return on investment for small, medium and large enterprises. We have made supply chain excellence available for everyone."
Q3 2023 Highlights
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Change
Total Revenue
108,079
89,498
21%
SaaS
67,940
54,038
26%
Subscription term licenses
2,535
5,827
(56)%
Professional services
32,851
25,613
28%
Maintenance and support
4,753
4,020
18%
Gross profit
65,336
55,103
19%
Margin
60%
62%
Profit
7,390
1,628
354%
Per diluted share
$0.25
$0.06
Adjusted EBITDA1
22,801
14,805
54%
Margin
21%
17%
Cash used in operating activities
(1,460)
(3,563)
59%
(1)
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.
Key Performance Indicators
The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 18% to $304 million at the end of the quarter.
$USD millions
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Change
Annual recurring revenue2
$
304
$
259
18
%
(2)
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.
The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2023.
$USD millions
Remainder of 2023
2024
2025 and later
Total
SaaS
67.9
225.1
253.8
546.8
Maintenance and support
4.8
17.0
19.1
40.9
Subscription term licenses
3.0
0.4
-
3.4
Total
75.7
242.5
272.9
591.0
Financial Guidance
Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2023 financial guidance, as follows.
FY 2023 Guidance
Total revenue
$425-435 million
SaaS
24-25% growth
Subscription term license
$18-20 million
Adjusted EBITDA1 margin
16-18%
"Given underlying robust demand in our market and progress on a number of early-stage growth strategies, we will continue to make ongoing strategic investments in go-to-market activities, while benefiting from operating leverage that sharpens our focus on profitability overall. The fourth quarter is typically our strongest for building ARR, and we expect it will be this year, too," said Blaine Fitzgerald, CFO of Kinaxis. "We have instituted a normal course issuer bid for up to 5% of our stock. We believe the investments will be a good use of capital and we intend to execute on the plan as soon as possible."
Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Conference Call
Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 2, 2023, to discuss these results. John Sicard, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
DATE:
Thursday, November 2, 2023
TIME:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
CALL REGISTRATION:
https://conferencingportals.com/event/wAzPWobN
WEBCAST
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/110722924 (available for three months)
REPLAY:
(800)-770-2030 or (647)-362-9199
Available through November 16, 2023
Reference number: 29488
About Kinaxis Inc.
Kinaxis is the global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Non-IFRS Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
This press release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(In thousands of USD)
(In thousands of USD)
Profit
7,390
1,628
6,039
11,518
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(705
)
(2,193
)
1,951
(2,193
)
Share-based compensation
8,745
6,174
26,119
18,680
Adjusted profit
15,430
5,609
34,109
28,005
Income tax expense
3,584
3,927
4,885
12,041
Depreciation and amortization
6,456
6,324
19,860
18,299
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(76
)
(393
)
2,033
149
Net finance expense (income)
(2,593
)
(662
)
(5,742
)
(164
)
7,371
9,196
21,036
30,325
Adjusted EBITDA
22,801
14,805
55,145
58,330
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
21
%
17
%
18
%
22
%
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and
- SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2023; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2023, 2024 and 2025 and later.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2023 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2023, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our customer retention levels, and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
- fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 1, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
160,303
175,347
Short-term investments
129,679
50,476
Trade and other receivables
126,411
157,657
Prepaid expenses
14,668
13,660
431,061
397,140
Non-current assets:
Unbilled receivables
2,201
7,245
Other receivables
935
971
Prepaid expenses
1,931
2,395
Investment tax credits recoverable
9,825
7,591
Deferred tax assets
663
1,065
Contract acquisition costs
27,500
24,892
Property and equipment
43,097
51,852
Right-of-use assets
47,899
53,537
Intangible assets
24,129
28,271
Goodwill
73,259
73,314
231,439
251,133
662,500
648,273
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
37,444
40,107
Deferred revenue
100,188
133,467
Provisions
-
296
Contingent consideration
-
9,146
Lease obligations
5,703
6,991
143,335
190,007
Non-current liabilities:
Lease obligations
45,755
49,977
Deferred tax liabilities
8,936
6,861
54,691
56,838
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
288,930
244,713
Contributed surplus
79,751
65,129
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,988)
(156)
Retained earnings
97,781
91,742
464,474
401,428
662,500
648,273
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
108,079
$
89,498
$
314,981
$
268,406
Cost of revenue
42,743
34,395
124,974
93,885
Gross profit
65,336
55,103
190,007
174,521
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
23,532
19,969
76,113
58,233
Research and development
20,111
18,420
61,042
54,653
General and administrative
14,098
14,468
43,666
40,469
57,741
52,857
180,821
153,355
7,595
2,246
9,186
21,166
Other income:
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
76
393
(2,033
)
(149
)
Net finance and other income
2,598
723
5,722
349
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
705
2,193
(1,951
)
2,193
3,379
3,309
1,738
2,393
Profit before income taxes
10,974
5,555
10,924
23,559
Income tax expense
3,584
3,927
4,885
12,041
Profit
7,390
1,628
6,039
11,518
Other comprehensive loss:
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit:
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations
(1,757
)
(2,659
)
(1,468
)
(4,098
)
Change in net unrealized loss on cash flow hedges
(594
)
-
(364
)
-
(2,351
)
(2,659
)
(1,832
)
(4,098
)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
5,039
$
(1,031
)
$
4,207
$
7,420
Basic earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.06
$
0.21
$
0.42
Weighted average number of basic Common Shares
28,428,856
27,685,391
28,250,462
27,587,568
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.25
$
0.06
$
0.21
$
0.40
Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares
29,240,154
28,653,288
29,119,827
28,544,299
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Share
Contributed
Cash flow
Currency
Total
Retained
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
195,414
$
54,739
$
-
$
(597
)
$
(597
)
$
71,662
$
321,218
Profit
-
-
-
-
-
20,080
20,080
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
441
441
-
441
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
441
441
20,080
20,521
Share options exercised
38,791
(9,076
)
-
-
-
-
29,715
Restricted share units vested
10,091
(10,091
)
-
-
-
-
-
Performance share units vested
417
(417
)
-
-
-
-
-
Share based payments
-
29,974
-
-
-
-
29,974
Total shareholder transactions
49,299
10,390
-
-
-
-
59,689
Balance, December 31, 2022
244,713
65,129
-
(156
)
(156
)
91,742
401,428
Profit
-
-
-
-
-
6,039
6,039
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(364
)
(1,468
)
(1,832
)
-
(1,832
)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(364
)
(1,468
)
(1,832
)
6,039
4,207
Share options exercised
27,114
(6,399
)
-
-
-
-
20,715
Restricted share units vested
3,709
(3,709
)
-
-
-
-
-
Performance share units vested
2,297
(2,297
)
-
-
-
-
-
Share based payments
-
27,027
-
-
-
-
27,027
Shares issued for contingent consideration
11,097
-
-
-
-
-
11,097
Total shareholder transactions
44,217
14,622
-
-
-
-
58,839
Balance, September 30, 2023
288,930
79,751
(364
)
(1,624
)
(1,988
)
97,781
464,474
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit
$
7,390
$
1,628
$
6,039
$
11,518
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
5,126
5,365
15,787
16,133
Amortization of intangible assets
1,330
959
4,073
2,166
Share-based payments
8,745
6,174
26,119
18,680
Net finance income
(2,593
)
(662
)
(5,742
)
(164
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(705
)
(2,193
)
1,951
(2,193
)
Income tax expense
3,584
3,927
4,885
12,041
Investment tax credits recoverable
(825
)
(850
)
(2,234
)
(3,374
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(23,810
)
(17,763
)
736
(25,059
)
Interest received
2,150
1,057
5,345
1,459
Interest paid
(399
)
(468
)
(1,247
)
(1,397
)
Income taxes paid
(1,453
)
(737
)
(4,324
)
(2,965
)
(1,460
)
(3,563
)
51,388
26,845
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(33,643
)
-
(36,662
)
Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets
(378
)
(2,526
)
(2,010
)
(10,080
)
Purchase of short-term investments
(72,053
)
(15,005
)
(172,724
)
(45,165
)
Redemption of short-term investments
35,005
15,005
95,165
45,165
(37,426
)
(36,169
)
(79,569
)
(46,742
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of lease obligations
(1,689
)
(1,732
)
(5,245
)
(4,963
)
Lease incentives received
-
-
-
3,858
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,071
15,677
20,715
23,370
(618
)
13,945
15,470
22,265
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(39,504
)
(25,787
)
(12,711
)
2,368
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
201,608
227,862
175,347
203,220
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
$
(1,801
)
$
689
$
(2,333
)
$
(2,824
)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
160,303
202,764
160,303
202,764
