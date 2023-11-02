FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a premier specialty distribution company, today announced consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. This press release is supplemented by an earnings presentation at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

Third Quarter 2023 Summary (1)

Total revenue increased $91.8 million, or 26.4%, to $438.9 million which included $106.3 million of revenue from 2022 and 2023 acquisitions. Consolidated organic revenue declined 4.2% for the quarter, primarily driven by softness in the Industrial Technologies (TestEquity) vertical.

Operating income was $12.8 million, reflecting higher intangible amortization from our recent acquisitions and $13.9 million of non-recurring severance, acquisition-related retention costs, stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items as compared to operating income of $22.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income excluding these items was $26.7 million compared to $25.7 million a year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 26% to $43.7 million compared to $34.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0% in both periods. As anticipated in the early months following the Hisco acquisition, Hisco decreased Adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 70bps for the third quarter. Excluding the Hisco acquisition, Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.7%.

Diluted loss per share was $0.03 for the quarter compared to diluted income per share of $0.42 in the year-ago quarter on higher depreciation and amortization expenses and a higher share count in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.17 compared to $0.32 for the same period a year ago.

The Company generated $47 million of cash flows from operations for the quarter and ended the quarter with $80.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $198.3 million of availability under its committed credit facility. Net debt leverage was 2.9x as of the end of the quarter.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2, 3 and 4.

Share and per share data for all periods presented reflect two-for-one stock split.

Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, " We delivered a strong quarter with Adjusted EBITDA growing nearly 26% and a 10.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding the Hisco impact. Revenue grew slightly more than 26% primarily from recent acquisition activity. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, we generated significant cash flows from operating activities of $74 million, of which $47 million was realized in the third quarter, demonstrating the power of scale, solid margins in each of our business verticals and our focus on working capital efficiency.

" Our third quarter included a full quarter of Hisco results, which we acquired in June. We are well underway integrating Hisco's business into TestEquity and continue to recognize the benefits of building a broader customer base and reach, a larger geographic footprint and an enhanced product offering. While it's still in the early days of integration with the rest of DSG, we are discovering additional opportunities Hisco offers to achieve revenue and cost synergies across the entire group.

" One of our key strengths is that we support a diverse customer base in growing end markets. We are closely monitoring the demand environment in light of the continued tightening monetary policy, as well as fluctuations in customer ordering patterns. While some markets inevitably fluctuate, we continue to strategically invest in initiatives which generate long-term profitable growth and cash flow across the DSG platform. We are proactively identifying margin improvement and cost savings opportunities and are taking steps to sustainably improve our business to mitigate sales and margin risks for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Our asset-light business model, combined with our focus on growing operating cash flows and accelerating returns on invested capital, positions us well to enhance long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. King.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results for each reportable segment and our All Other category (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2, 3 and 4.

Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity All Other Consolidated DSG (Dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 114,477 $ 109,418 $ 103,232 $ 103,749 $ 207,657 $ 116,709 $ 13,543 $ 17,275 $ 438,909 $ 347,151 GAAP Operating income $ 10,643 $ 5,352 $ 7,332 $ 7,992 $ (5,027 ) $ 7,576 $ (165 ) $ 1,107 $ 12,783 $ 22,027 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,721 $ 9,670 $ 11,552 $ 12,485 $ 14,298 $ 10,122 $ 1,132 $ 2,423 $ 43,703 $ 34,700 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 9.3 % 4.9 % 7.1 % 7.7 % (2.4 )% 6.5 % (1.2 )% 6.4 % 2.9 % 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 14.6 % 8.8 % 11.2 % 12.0 % 6.9 % 8.7 % 8.4 % 14.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 %

Note Regarding Reverse Merger Accounting

As a result of the April 1, 2022 strategic combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, the Company's financial results are reported under reverse merger accounting treatment as required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Lawson Products results are included only for the periods following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date. GAAP results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 include the combined results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity, and the results of Lawson Products only subsequent to April 1, 2022. GAAP results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include the results of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity.

Conference Call

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss third quarter 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from outside of the U.S. The participant access code is 881987. A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone approximately two hours after completion of the call through November 16, 2023. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The passcode for the replay is 49043. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Distribution Solutions Group's website. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company's investor relations home page at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

-TABLES FOLLOW-

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,456 $ 24,554 Restricted cash 20,703 186 Accounts receivable, less allowances 238,543 166,301 Inventories, net 313,337 264,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,538 22,773 Total current assets 689,577 478,188 Property, plant and equipment, net 111,949 64,395 Rental equipment, net 26,320 27,139 Goodwill 397,762 348,048 Deferred tax asset 55 189 Intangible assets, net 265,319 227,994 Cash value of life insurance 18,001 17,166 Right of use operating lease assets 79,791 46,755 Other assets 7,194 5,736 Total assets $ 1,595,968 $ 1,215,610 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107,140 $ 80,486 Current portion of long-term debt 32,335 16,352 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,241 9,964 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 97,191 62,677 Total current liabilities 249,907 169,479 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 550,526 395,825 Lease liabilities 70,353 39,828 Deferred tax liability 24,452 23,834 Other liabilities 24,621 23,649 Total liabilities 919,859 652,615 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding - None - - Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 70,000,000 shares

Issued - 47,479,256 and 39,460,724 shares, respectively

Outstanding - 46,844,598 and 38,833,568 shares, respectively 46,845 38,834 Capital in excess of par value 670,287 572,379 Retained deficit (18,377 ) (25,736 ) Treasury stock - 634,658 and 627,156 shares, respectively (12,697 ) (12,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,949 ) (9,956 ) Total stockholders' equity 676,109 562,995 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,595,968 $ 1,215,610

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 438,909 $ 347,151 $ 1,165,163 $ 822,572 Cost of goods sold 293,612 227,984 750,972 547,966 Gross profit 145,297 119,167 414,191 274,606 Selling, general and administrative expenses 132,514 97,140 370,911 245,478 Operating income (loss) 12,783 22,027 43,280 29,128 Interest expense (12,895 ) (6,097 ) (30,057 ) (16,704 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (3,395 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 667 9,641 646 3,948 Other income (expense), net (1,133 ) (550 ) (2,869 ) 224 Income (loss) before income taxes (578 ) 25,021 11,000 13,201 Income tax expense (benefit) 990 8,480 3,637 3,912 Net income (loss) $ (1,568 ) $ 16,541 $ 7,363 $ 9,289 Basic income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.03 ) $ 0.43 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.03 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 46,737,443 38,879,992 44,216,541 34,287,628 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 46,737,443 39,306,708 44,597,419 34,914,134

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 7,363 $ 9,289 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,316 31,314 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,662 1,419 Extinguishment of debt - 3,395 Stock-based compensation 5,441 445 Compensation expense related to employee share purchases 427 - Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (646 ) (3,948 ) Gain on sale of rental equipment (1,929 ) (2,463 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (86 ) - Charge for step-up of acquired inventory 2,866 2,703 Net realizable value and reserve adjustment for obsolete and excess inventory - 5,551 Bad debt expense 1,045 564 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (8,329 ) (30,795 ) Inventories 9,639 (43,857 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,288 ) (2,224 ) Accounts payable 10,552 1,687 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,587 1,316 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities 433 6,324 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 74,053 (19,280 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,180 ) (4,954 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (252,007 ) (113,681 ) Purchases of rental equipment (7,735 ) (7,913 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 4,202 5,998 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (266,720 ) (120,550 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 174,587 302,044 Payments on revolving lines of credit (295,816 ) (237,370 ) Proceeds from term loans 305,000 445,630 Payments on term loans (11,250 ) (343,662 ) Deferred financing costs (3,419 ) (11,956 ) Proceeds from rights offering, net of offering costs of $1,531 98,469 - Repurchase of common stock - (1,940 ) Shares repurchased held in treasury (171 ) (469 ) Proceeds from employees for share purchases 3,253 - Payment of financing lease principal (358 ) (457 ) Payment of earnout (1,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 269,295 151,820 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (209 ) (1,309 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76,419 10,681 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,740 14,671 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 101,159 $ 25,352 Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,456 $ 25,171 Restricted cash 20,703 181 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 101,159 $ 25,352

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue: Lawson Products $ 114,477 $ 109,418 Gexpro Services 103,232 103,749 TestEquity 207,657 116,709 Other 13,543 17,275 Total $ 438,909 $ 347,151 Operating Income: Lawson Products $ 10,643 $ 5,352 Gexpro Services 7,332 7,992 TestEquity (5,027 ) 7,576 Other (165 ) 1,107 Total $ 12,783 $ 22,027

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflections of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes for all periods certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Q3 2023 and Q3 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity All Other Consolidated DSG Quarter Ended Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 114,477 $ 109,418 $ 103,232 $ 103,749 $ 207,657 $ 116,709 $ 13,543 $ 17,275 $ 438,909 $ 347,151 GAAP Operating income $ 10,643 $ 5,352 $ 7,332 $ 7,992 $ (5,027 ) $ 7,576 $ (165 ) $ 1,107 $ 12,783 $ 22,027 Depreciation and amortization 4,069 2,009 4,069 4,065 8,322 1,896 550 1,009 17,010 8,979 Adjustments: Merger and acquisition related costs(1) 995 1,556 135 374 (1,535 ) 472 311 - (94 ) 2,402 Stock-based compensation(2) 1,049 (3,568 ) - - - - - - 1,049 (3,568 ) Severance and acquisition related retention expenses(3) 73 763 16 - 10,388 178 1 3 10,478 944 Inventory net realizable value adjustment(4) - 1,737 - - - - - - - 1,737 Inventory step-up(5) - 778 - - 2,150 - - 304 2,150 1,082 Other non-recurring(6) (108 ) 1,043 - 54 - - 435 - 327 1,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,721 $ 9,670 $ 11,552 $ 12,485 $ 14,298 $ 10,122 $ 1,132 $ 2,423 $ 43,703 $ 34,700 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 9.3 % 4.9 % 7.1 % 7.7 % (2.4 )% 6.5 % (1.2 )% 6.4 % 2.9 % 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 14.6 % 8.8 % 11.2 % 12.0 % 6.9 % 8.7 % 8.4 % 14.0 % 10.0 % 10.0 %

(1) Transaction and integration costs related to the Mergers and other acquisitions (2) Expense (benefit) primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (3) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2023 and 2022 not related to a formal restructuring plan and acquisition related retention expenses for the Hisco acquisition (4) Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in our records (5) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment for Lawson resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services or TestEquity (6) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-capitalized deferred financing costs incurred in conjunction with the 2023 credit agreement amendment, certain non-recurring strategic projects and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Net income (loss) as reported per GAAP $ (1,568 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 16,541 $ 0.42 Pretax adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,049 0.02 (3,568 ) (0.09 ) Merger and acquisition related costs (94 ) - 2,402 0.06 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses 10,478 0.22 944 0.02 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (667 ) (0.01 ) (9,641 ) (0.25 ) Inventory net realizable value adjustment - - 1,737 0.04 Inventory step-up 2,150 0.05 1,082 0.03 Other non-recurring 327 0.01 1,097 0.03 Total pretax adjustments 13,243 0.28 (5,947 ) (0.15 ) Tax effect on adjustments(1) (3,867 ) (0.08 ) 2,016 0.05 Total adjustments, net of tax 9,376 0.20 (3,931 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 7,808 $ 0.17 $ 12,610 $ 0.32

(1) Tax effected at the estimated full year tax rate of 29.2% considering the pretax adjustments and the quarterly tax rate of 33.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 46.737 million and 39.307 million diluted shares for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Q3 2023 and Q3 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 GAAP Operating income $ 12,783 $ 22,027 Gross profit adjustments: Inventory step-up(1) 2,150 1,082 Inventory net realizable value adjustment(2) - 1,737 Total Gross profit adjustments 2,150 2,819 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments: Merger and acquisition related costs(3) (94 ) 2,402 Stock-based compensation(4) 1,049 (3,568 ) Severance and acquisition related retention expenses(5) 10,478 944 Other non-recurring(6) 327 1,097 Total Selling, general and administrative adjustments 11,760 875 Total adjustments 13,910 3,694 Non-GAAP Adjusted operating income $ 26,693 $ 25,721

(1) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment for Lawson resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting and acquisition accounting for additional acquisitions completed by Gexpro Services or TestEquity (2) Inventory net realizable value adjustment recorded to reduce inventory related to discontinued products where the anticipated net realizable value was lower than the cost reflected in our records (3) Transaction and integration costs related to the Mergers and other acquisitions (4) Expense (benefit) primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (5) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2023 and 2022 not related to a formal restructuring plan and acquisition related retention expenses for the Hisco acquisition (6) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-capitalized deferred financing costs incurred in conjunction with the 2023 credit agreement amendment, certain non-recurring strategic projects and other non-recurring items

