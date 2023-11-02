Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Focus Financial Partners Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Aligns for Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced four new executive appointments for Managing Directors Travis Danysh, Pradeep Jayaraman, Sukanya Kuruganti, and Eric Amar. These appointments reflect Focus' strategic evolution as a private company towards a more cohesive organization that seeks a common purpose, higher levels of collaboration, and which operates with greater levels of efficiency for the benefit of its partner firms and the clients they serve. As a testament to this commitment, Focus introduces Managing Directors Eric Amar, Travis Danysh, Pradeep Jayaraman and Sukanya Kuruganti in their new roles:

Eric Amar assumes the role of Chief Growth Officer, directing Focus's organic programs. His mandate focuses on leading sales and marketing initiatives to establish scalable institutionalized organic growth practices, as well as enhancing client outcomes through Focus Client Solutions and Portfolio Solutions, Focus's expanded wealth and asset management offerings.

Travis Danysh is Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, overseeing the team responsible for driving all Company M&A strategy and execution, as well as providing support to Focus partner firms with their own individual M&A growth strategies.

Pradeep Jayaraman and Sukanya Kuruganti become Co-Heads of Partnership and Business Development, with responsibility for Focus partner firms, including value-add to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Jayaraman is responsible for Focus West, and Kuruganti is responsible for Focus East partnerships.

Dan Glaser, Chairman and Interim CEO at Focus Financial Partners, expressed his confidence in the appointments, stating, "Travis, Eric, Pradeep, and Sukanya are among the best in the business, and these new roles truly reflect our renewed emphasis on stronger connectivity and collaboration with our partner firms and value creation for our clients. Their leadership has been pivotal to Focus' success thus far, and these appointments mark a significant milestone in Focus' journey ahead."

