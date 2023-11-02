HDF Energy has expanded its operations to make fuel cells in France. It says it plans to produce green hydrogen infrastructure for low-carbon hydrogen production and non-intermittent renewable electrical power in 30 countries throughout the world.French hydrogen specialist HDF Energy expects to commission a factory for multi-megawatt fuel cell mass production in summer 2024 in Bordeaux, France. "The end of construction of the factory is in January, we need then five months to install the industrial part," HDF Energy CEO Damien Havard told pv magazine. The hydrogen fuel cell plant is waiting for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...