

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 240.969 billion yen for the first half, higher than 192.515 billion yen in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by growth in sales in Automobile segment and Motorcycle segment.



Net profit increased to 129.348 billion yen or 266.83 yen per share from 115.107 billion yen or 237.02 yen per share a year ago.



Sales for the period grew to 2,564.4 billion yen from 2,217.504 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company expects net profit to increase 8.5% from last year to 240 billion yen or 496.27 yen per share.



Sales for the full year is expected to grow 12% year-on-year to 5,200 billion yen.



