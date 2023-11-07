Datatec reported a strong performance in H124, with revenue up 15% y-o-y, adjusted EBITDA up 2% and underlying EPS up 336%. As supply chain issues have eased, the company has been able to reduce its backlog from previously elevated levels. Datatec expects improved performance in all divisions in FY24. While the company closely manages working capital, higher revenues and a gradual reduction in supplier extended payment terms drive our higher net debt forecasts. Our estimates are broadly unchanged at a group level, with adjustments at a divisional level to reflect Westcon strength and uncertainty in Latin America, and higher operating profitability offsetting increased interest costs.

