Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs and NVIDIA to Accelerate Adoption of Generative AI for $1.7 Trillion Telecom Industry

Service Providers Can Save Costs, Streamline Operations Using Customized Amdocs amAIz LLMs and Gen AI Applications Leveraging NVIDIA DGX Cloud

JERSEY CITY, NJ and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Amdocs and NVIDIA today announced they are collaborating to optimize large language models (LLMs) to speed adoption of generative AI applications and services across the $1.7 trillion telecommunications and media industries.1

Amdocs and NVIDIA will customize enterprise-grade LLMs running on NVIDIA accelerated computing as part of the Amdocs amAIz framework. The collaboration will empower communications service providers to efficiently deploy generative AI use cases across their businesses, from customer experiences to network provisioning.

Amdocs will use NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to support flexible adoption strategies and help ensure service providers can simply and safely use generative AI applications.

Aligned with the Amdocs strategy of advancing generative AI use cases across the industry, the collaboration with NVIDIA builds on the previously announced Amdocs-Microsoft partnership. Service providers and media companies can adopt these applications in secure and trusted environments, including on premises and in the cloud.

With these new capabilities - including the NVIDIA NeMo framework for custom LLM development and guardrail features - service providers can benefit from enhanced performance, optimized resource utilization and flexible scalability to support emerging and future needs.

"NVIDIA and Amdocs are partnering to bring a unique platform and unmatched value proposition to customers," said Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president and CEO. "By combining NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI infrastructure, software and ecosystem, and Amdocs' industry-first amAlz AI framework, we believe that we have an unmatched offering that is both future-ready and value-additive for our customers."

"Across a broad range of industries, enterprises are looking for the fastest, safest path to apply generative AI to boost productivity," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Amdocs will help telco service providers automate personalized assistants, service ticket routing and other use cases for their billions of customers, and help the telcos analyze and optimize their operations."

Amdocs counts more than 350 of the world's leading telecom and media companies as customers, including 27 of the world's top 30 service providers2. With more than 1.7B daily digital journeys, Amdocs platforms impact more than 3 billion people around the world.

NVIDIA and Amdocs are exploring a number of generative AI use cases to simplify and improve operations by providing secure, cost-effective and high-performance generative AI capabilities.

Initial use cases span customer care, including accelerating resolution of customer inquiries by drawing information from across company data. On the network operations side, the companies are exploring how to proactively generate solutions that aid configuration, coverage or performance issues as they arise.

1 Source: IDC, OMDIA, Factset analyses of Telecom 2022-2023 revenue.

2 Source: OMDIA 2022 revenue estimates, excludes China.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX, and NeMo, are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

