

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $7.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ambac Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.6 million or $2.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $74 million from $80 million last year.



Ambac Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $66 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $7.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $74 Mln vs. $80 Mln last year.



