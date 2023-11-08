

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



Earnings: -$12.79 million in Q3 vs. $0.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.74 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17.96 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Revenue: $32.87 million in Q3 vs. $59.22 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $126 - $129 MLn



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken