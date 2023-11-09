

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK) posted a first-half loss from continuing operations of 11.5 billion yen compared to profit of 69.5 billion yen, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 9.50 yen compared to profit of 54.48 yen. As a result of recording a gain of approximately 349.0 billion yen on the transfer of Scientific Solutions Business in discontinued operations during the six months ended September 30, 2023, first half profit to owners of parent was 216.30 billion yen, up 223.6% from previous year. Profit per share was 173.43 yen, compared to 52.45 yen.



First half revenue from continuing operations was 436.64 billion yen, up 4.7% from previous year. The company said the increase was due to an increase in revenue in all business of the Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business and other businesses.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 238.12 yen; profit to owners of parent of 289.0 billion yen; and revenue of 958.0 billion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken