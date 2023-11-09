Rental income of €39.2 million

11,000 sq.m let since the beginning of the year

Delivery of redevelopment work at Rives de Bercy campus

Regulatory News:

VITURA (Paris:VTR):

Repositioning sustainable urban campuses

After work on the Arcs de Seine building, which was rounded off at the start of the year with the delivery of the gym and business center, Vitura's strategic repositioning of three of its properties continues.

In the third quarter, redevelopment work on the Rives de Bercy building was delivered on time. As part of this bold architectural project, a new entrance was built for cyclists and pedestrians, creating a real connection with the city. Paying tribute to new uses and workplace trends, the work also included the addition of a gym, restaurant area and social spaces, while users now have access to 6,000 sq.m of private landscaped areas where they can escape from the city heat.

In line with our commitment to environmental excellence, the property's carbon footprint has been reduced to a minimum, with 26 times less CO2 emitted than would have been the case if the same building had been demolished and rebuilt. The property is currently being marketed and is already attracting interest.

A building permit has been granted for the ambitious project to bring together the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties within a single 34,000 sq.m campus. The new complex, located in the extended CBD with wide views over the Seine, will offer a broad range of upscale amenities and be certified to the highest environmental standards. Discussions are already underway with international banks to secure the financing of the project.

Key figures

In the first nine months of 2023, Vitura recorded IFRS rental income of €39.2 million, compared with €40.2 million in the prior-year period. This slight fall is mainly attributable to tenants vacating properties set to undergo redevelopment work. It was partially offset by rent received in connection with leases recently signed on properties in operation, as well as by index-linked rent increases of 6.5% over the first nine months. 100% of rents and charges were collected.

Since the beginning of the year, leases representing 11,000 sq.m of space have been signed with six high-profile tenants. These include (i) Bouygues Telecom, which is returning to Arcs de Seine where it was headquartered until 2011, and (ii) Bpifrance, the French public institution that provides financing to entrepreneurs, which is moving to the Europlaza tower in the La Défense business district. These new leases reflect the attractiveness of the two properties.

The occupancy rate for buildings in operation stood at 85% at September 30, 2023.

A recognized sustainable development strategy

In order to ensure that its environmental information is as reliable and verifiable as its financial information, Vitura has automated the collection of energy data across all of its properties. It has also stepped up its efforts to raise awareness and train its stakeholders in energy issues, and rolled out energy efficient plans. Working closely with Vitura's teams, tenants have drawn up effective action plans in this area.

The GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real estate companies worldwide. Thanks to its pro-active approach to sustainable development, Vitura maintained its 5-star rating with an excellent score of 94/100, after having ranked world number one (Global Sector Leader) in the listed office property companies category four times in a row.

The Company also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura's efforts and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 continued apace during the period, in particular with the rollout of an energy efficiency plan for each property in the portfolio.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office property in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,436 million at June 30, 2023 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura has held a GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 5-star rating since 2014 and has been ranked world number 1 (Global Sector Leader) in the listed office property companies category four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr/en

Find us: LinkedIn Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108123339/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Charlotte de Laroche

+33 1 42 25 76 38

info@vitura.fr

Media relations

Aliénor Miens

+33 6 64 32 81 75

alienor.miens@margie.fr