Having obtained all the necessary administrative authorizations, Vitura (Paris:VTR) is pressing ahead with its plans to bring the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy properties together within a single 34,000 sq.m complex, to be known as the "Kennedy Campus". One of the aims of this flagship operation is to refocus the Company's portfolio on the wider Paris CBD.

Discussions on financing arrangements (both debt and capital) for the project are currently underway with major international banks and investors, including some of Vitura's shareholders.

The new financing, which is subject to approval by the different banks, will cover the estimated €100 million works program, the refinancing of the two outstanding loans, and financing costs. It will therefore incorporate the loan granted by Société Générale in connection with the acquisition of Passy Kennedy in 2018, which represents an amount of €139 million, the maturity of which has been extended to March 2024.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office property in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,436 million at June 30, 2023 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura has held a GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 5-star rating since 2014 and has been ranked world number 1 (Global Sector Leader) in the listed office property companies category four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

