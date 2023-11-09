

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK) Thursday reported revenue of $1.477 billion for the third quarter, 8% up from $1.365 billion in the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth in all units.



The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter was in line with its expectation.



For the full year, John Wood still expects revenue to be around $6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 23 is expected to be within the company's medium-term target of mid to high single digit growth.



