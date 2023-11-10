Plug Power has issued a warning about its 2023 financial performance due to supply challenges in North America, while Air Products says it is cementing its collaboration with Chengzhi in China.Plug Power's stock fell more than 30% on the Nasdaq on Friday, following its report stating that its 2023 financial performance was negatively affected by unprecedented supply challenges in the North American hydrogen network, despite a more than threefold increase in electrolyzer sales. The New York-based company said it will seek additional capital to fund its activities, expressing confidence that the ...

